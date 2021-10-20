Avery Raquel - alternative Soul singer/songwriter performs at Oakville Centre

"Who doesn’t love Annie? That’s where it all started, for me. At the age of four my parents took me to see Annie the Musical in Toronto and I was hooked," 20-year old Etobicoke resident Avery Raquel remembers fondly.

Q. What sequence of events took place after you saw your first live theatre performance?

I knew then that I wanted to be a singer. At seven, my parents introduced me to jazz, opening a magical world of soulful sounds that created the foundation for my music. Some of my earlier influences were the greats like: Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald; later adding Amy Winehouse and Corinne Bailey Rae in a list of more current artists who impacted the direction I’d take.

I was fortunate to be able to release my first album Life Lessons, when I turned 13. It was full of jazz covers and amazing hits from the 60’s - 80’s,” Avery responds proudly.

Q. With three other albums now to your credit, when did you start songwriting and who was your writing influence?

"I started writing when I was 15. I’d have to say Carole King," Raquel clearly remembers.

Q. Is there a piece that you’ve performed, or recorded that brings you the most joy?

"I’m pretty happy with all of my work, but my Christmas singles like the one I covered of Walking In A Winter Wonderland seems to be a fan favourite. I enjoy releasing a new one every year," adds Avery.

Q. What do you attribute your most recent breakout success to?

One can feel the excitement as Avery leans in for this answer, "So many amazing things happened for my career in 2020! I was gigging 40-50 times per year pre-pandemic, but in 2020 I was part of RBC’s X Music Emerging Artist Program which gave me the privilege of filming a commercial for the program, with other talented artists that aired at the Grammys."

"I did a virtual performance for the 2020 TD Toronto Jazz Festival that I used as an album release concert for my remix album Pieces and it wound up reaching #30 on the Billboard Dance Club Chart. I also had the honour of performing at TIFF."

Q. What can your fans expect next?

"I just released my newest single Helpless with a music video that can be found on all digital platforms. I’ll be dropping another single in November, with presales available this Oct. 22 from a new album that I’ll be releasing in March," Raquel excitedly informs me.

This soulful/r&b singer will be performing live in a 90-minute set this Friday, Oct. 22 at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The event is also available live-streamed from the venue.