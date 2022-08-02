Bandshell Sunset Series starts this weekend

× Expand Oakville News Lakeside Park sign Olde Oakville Summer 2020

Live, outdoor music has always been a staple for summertime in Oakville, and for August 2022, there's a new music festival presenting weekly shows in Lakeside Park.

The Bandshell Sunset Series Oakville (or BSS Oakville), will showcase local talent during the first three Sundays this month (Aug. 7, 14 and 21) from 4-8 p.m.

BSS Oakville is the long-time dream of organizer Shelley Budd, also known as the singer songwriter of local pop duo Treasures Untold, says this project has been three years in the making. Budd also works with her family at Budds’ Auto Group, one of the event's sponsors.

"I’ve always imagined what it would be like to have our beautiful park together with our amazing local talent," said Budd in announcing the concert lineup. "Both are so unique to Halton region."

"People tell me they can’t wait to see the gazebo come alive with music, and families and friends are making plans to get together to hear the music on lazy Sunday afternoons."

For the inaugural Bandshell Sunset Series, three acts are set for the next three Sunday afternoons. All shows play sets between 4-8 p.m. and take place at the gazebo in Lakeside Park:

August 7: Duo Dovetail Jig will show off multi-instrumental bluegrass tunes, followed by coffee-house pop duo Treasures Untold performing favourite family covers as well as new songs.

Duo Dovetail Jig will show off multi-instrumental bluegrass tunes, followed by coffee-house pop duo Treasures Untold performing favourite family covers as well as new songs. August 14: The popular Bryce Thomas performs, followed by synth pop artist group Linebeck.

The popular Bryce Thomas performs, followed by synth pop artist group Linebeck. August 21: 3BestFriends Band will close the series with danceable fan-favorites in an acoustic rock set. Treasures Untold will open, featuring "stories of Budd's songwriting journey."

Additional organizers say, "Be sure to bring your chair or beach blanket and relax with the lake as a backdrop and enjoy your local musical talent."

Sponsors for the series include the Oakville BIA, Cindy Avis Real Estate, Budds’ Subaru and Creative Event Solutions.

More information about the music series is available online with Downtown Oakville.