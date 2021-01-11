Barbara Croall appointed to the "Order of Ontario"

× Expand Barbara Croall

The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and Chancellor of the Order of Ontario, announced 22 new appointments to the 2019 Order of Ontario, the province's highest honour. Halton Region resident Barbara Croall from the Odawa First Nations was appointed to the Order of Ontario.

A person who is appointed to the Order of Ontario has shown outstanding qualities of individual excellence and achievement in their field.

At the age of five Barbara Croall learned to play the traditional Anishinaabe wooden flute (pipigwan) and the drum ( dewe’igan). She trained at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto where she received her ARCT in Piano Performance.

She evolved as a performer and educator and is now an acclaimed composer and musician connecting people through music and environmental outdoor education rooted in traditional Anishinaabeg teachings. Her work includes artistic projects with Indigenous youth and Elders in schools, including LGBTQ2.

As Founder and Director of ERGO Ensemble, she promotes and fosters emergent composers, women composers, and composers of colour and Indigenous heritage, nationally and internationally.

Recording credits

CBC Radio One

CBC Radio Two

Bayerische Rundfunk-Bayern 3

Deutsche Radio Swiss (DRS-II)

Radio France

Italian National Television

APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Canada)

Kennedy Center Live Broadcasts (Washington DC)

Awards

Kiwanis Festival (1987-91, solo piano, duo piano, chamber music and music composition)

Glenn Gould Award in Composition (1989)

Royal Conservatory of Music/Glenn Gould School scholarships (1992-96)

National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation awards (1993-97)

Nominations

K.M. Hunter Award (2003, 2007, 2012),

Visual and Expressive Arts Program Award (National Museum of the American Indian, 2009)

Dora Mavor Awards nominee (2012)