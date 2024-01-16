Beautiful Italian Pear Cake

× Expand Michele Bogle Italian Pear Cake Recipe

The main difference between the Pear Cake and Italian Pear Cake, is primarily the texture and moisture created.

The Italian Pear Cake, or Torta di Pere, over time has been enjoyed in several different ways; made with olive oil, yogurt, or the most coveted variation of ricotta with pear that dates back to the Middle Ages.

In this recipe, a combination of butter, and yogurt is used to create an incredibly moist yet fluffy cake, packed full of juicy bits of fruit that calls for yet another slice.

Most often finished with a sprinkle of icing sugar, only, in this recipe I have added decorative candied pear slices for dressing this cake up to serve guests.

Note: The cake, on its own, takes only 1 hour to prepare.

Italian Pear Cake Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 3 hrs YIELDS: 6 to 8 pieces

Equipment

Handheld or standup mixer with bowl, (2) 4-inch x 4-inch round baking pans, baking sheet, large saucepan, flat perforated ladle, mandoline, measuring cup, measuring spoons, cooling rack, parchment paper, wax paper, paring knife, cutting board, cooking spray, mixing bowl, spatula, sifter, plastic wrap, cake tester, frosting knife

Ingredients

Candied Pear Slices -

6 to 8 firm pears

4 cups water

2 cups sugar

1 oz blue food gel

1 oz green food gel

Italian Pear Cake -

3 large ripe pears, peeled, and diced

2 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 cup plain yogurt

½ cup butter, melted, then cooled

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla

Buttercream Frosting -

1 Tbsp vanilla

5 cups icing sugar

1 cup butter, room temperature

3 Tbsp milk

1 oz blue food gel

1 oz green food gel

Instructions

Candied Pear Slices

Step 1

On the #2 setting, slice the pears lengthwise, capturing the profile of each slice. Lay the pieces on a piece of wax paper, and loosely cover all with plastic wrap to avoid browning, or oxidization, while slicing the pears.

Step 2

Bring the saucepan of water and sugar to a boil. Add in the food colouring until the desired colour is achieved. Carefully, set half of the pieces by hand, into the water. Lower the heat to medium. Cook for 10 minutes.

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 70℉, or as low as it goes.

Step 4

Remove the cooked pieces with a perforated ladle and spread them out on a parchment paper lined baking sheet with the back of the ladle.

Step 5

Carefully, set the second half of the pear slices into the coloured water and allow to cook for 10 minutes.

Step 6

When the first half is cool enough to the touch, by hand, separate all of the slices at least a ¼ inch apart on the parchment paper. Repeat with the second lot of cooked slices.

Step 7

Place the baking sheet in the oven for 2 hours. When cool to the touch, remove each piece by hand, and place them on a cooling rack to dry while preparing the rest of the dessert.

Italian Pear Cake

Step 1

Cover the pear pieces with plastic wrap until ready to use. When the candied pear slices are ready to come out of the oven, increase the temperature to 350℉.

Lightly coat the inside of both baking pans. Set aside.

Step 2

In the mixing bowl, whip the sugar and eggs until creamy.

Step 3

By hand, incorporate the yogurt, ½ cup of butter, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla.

Step 4

In a separate bowl mix the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, and salt.

Step 5

Fold the dry mixture into the wet mixture with a spatula until combined. Then add in the pear pieces until evenly incorporated.

Divide the batter evenly between the two baking pans, and bake for 45 minutes, or until the cake tester comes out clean. When the pans are cool to the touch, remove the cakes from pans and allow them to completely cool on a rack.

Buttercream Frosting

Step 1

In a mixer, whip the butter until creamy, then reduce the speed to add the icing sugar, 1 tablespoon of vanilla, and milk. Gradually increase to high speed when the icing sugar has blended in. Add in the food colouring until a matching colour to the petals is achieved Adjust, if desired, with milk, or icing sugar to achieve the right consistency.

Assembly

Level the cake, ice between the two layers, frost the outside. Use leftover frosting to help adhere the petals to the cake. Enjoy!