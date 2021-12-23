Christmas displays in Oakville 2021: big hearts and bright lights

During this second very Covid Christmas, the Town of Oakville, residents, businesses and community associations have again outdone themselves with beautiful outdoor Christmas displays. With carols playing on earphones or car stereo, the festive spirit you can catch from these sparkling displays may prove more infectious than the Omicron variant.

Oakville's Destination Light Displays

Coronation Park (1426 Lakeshore Rd W.)

For the second year in a row, the Town of Oakville Parks and Open Spaces team has transformed Coronation Park into a wonderland of lights. Visitors from last year will notice the new lighted arches and new features gracing the berms around the temporary skating rink. To experience the full effect, definitely plan to spend some time on foot wandering the displays. If the weather cooperates, experience the magic on skates and enjoy the laser light show and Christmas carols playing on the speakers. The lights will be up until the end of February. Turn your radio to the park's 104.9 FM channel for Christmas tunes.

Centennial Square (120 Navy St.) and Oakville Downtown

The Town of Oakville has set up a beautiful interactive display in front of the Central Branch Oakville Public Library. Take a short walk up Lakeshore and enjoy the 30-foot golden ribbon tree installed in the Towne Square by the Downtown Oakville BIA.

According to Oakville Downtown, metered street parking is free Sunday, on holidays and after 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Downtown Oakville is serviced by Oakville Transit route 14 and 14A.

Magic on Munn’s (2256 Munn's Avenue)

The home on the northwest corner of Munn’s Avenue at Sixth Line is a full-out Disney-themed Christmas extravaganza this year. A Christmas movie plays on the projection screen, a model train trundles through toy mountain and new this year: the backyard is available for small children to climb into Santa’s sled, or have their photo taken in cutout photo stand as Frosty the Snowman and the Gingerbread Man. On weekend evenings in December between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Erin provides hot chocolate while Jason entertains visitors dressed up as Olaf from Frozen.

The area is serviced by Oakville Transit Route 19. Drivers are reminded that Munn's Avenue is a bus route and street parking is very limited on both Munn's and Sixth Line. If arriving by car, park 300 metres north of the residence at the River Oaks Community Centre at 2400 Sixth Line and take the four-minute walk.

The Jackson Family’s Santa’s Castle (113 McCraney St.)

The Jackson family aims for their Christmas light display to be bright enough to be enjoyed from the high heavens -- and this year is no different. Tune into the Christmas carols station at 90.5 FM for the full effect. The family is collecting cash (and tap!) donations for local charities. This year, they are supporting the Lighthouse Centre for Grieving Children and Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre. You can also bring a non-perishable food donation for their Kerr Street Mission collection.

McCraney St. is a narrow two-lanes at that stretch. Last year, Tanner Jackson advised Oakville News readers to take a couple passes past the house rather than aggravate the neighbours by blocking driveways. Another option is to experience the show on foot or bicycle. McCraney between Sixth Line and Oxford is serviced by Oakville Transit Routes 13 and 19. The Oakville Public Library’s White Oaks branch might be your closest parking lot if arriving by car. From there, you can embark on a pleasant two-km walking circuit past two other neighbourhood stand-out Christmas light displays found at 104 Culham St. and 13 Orsett St.

Oakville Transit Routes·

In addition to Route 19 which as mentioned, passes the Magic on Munns and the Jackson Family displays, Oakville Transit staff also recommends:

As always, kids under 12 ride free.

Other Neighbourhood Displays

To plan your own festive lights tour, visit the Oakville News map of notable Christmas displays in Oakville. Click on the map icons to bring up photos of the location and take in all the displays near you. Have one to add? Email us.