Best Christmas lights displays in Oakville 2022

It's time to light the lights - Christmastime is almost here!

All throughout Oakville, teams around town have again outdone themselves with beautiful outdoor Christmas displays, including residents, local businesses and community associations.

Christmas 2022 is in many ways shaping up to be brighter than the last two years - both from health restrictions being their most open in three years and also from the literal millions of lights decorating Oakville.

But if you want to see the lights and various displays, where in town do you start? Oakville News is back with our annual list of the best places to see jaw-dropping Christmas lights for the 2022 holiday season.

Town of Oakville's Official Light Displays

Centennial Square (located at 120 Navy Street) and Downtown Oakville

The town has set up several large displays and photo opportunities around Centennial Square, right next to the Public Library's downtown branch and the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.

This year's displays feature ornaments, a 40-foot Christmas tree and a massive gingerbread house!

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

Want to visit the downtown display? According to Oakville Downtown, metered street parking is free on Sundays and on holidays. It's also free nightly after 6 p.m. Downtown Oakville is serviced by Oakville Transit route 14 and 14A.

Coronation Park (located at 1426 Lakeshore Road W.)

For its third consecutive year, the town of Oakville's Parks and Open Spaces department has transformed Coronation Park into a wonderland of lights. Many of the decorations here will be left up through the holidays into early January 2023.

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

This display is best seen on foot, taking advantage of the park's ample free parking after sundown. You can also turn your car radio to the park's 104.9 FM channel for Christmas tunes.

Residential Light Displays

Magic on Munn’s (located at 2256 Munn's Avenue)

Cars passing by Sixth Line will notice a local staple on the western side: the Disney-themed Christmas spectacular "Magic on Munn's" is back for another another year.

There are dozens of characters on display, plus a non-perishable food drive in support of the nearby Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre.

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

Visitors are reminded that Munn's Avenue is a bus route and street parking is very limited in this area. If arriving by car, park 300m north of the house at the River Oaks Community Centre (located at 2400 Sixth Line) and take the four-minute walk. To get there by public transit, the area is serviced by Oakville Transit Route 19.

The Jackson Family Lights (located at 113 McCraney Street)

The Jackson family brings out big props and stunning light displays every year, including a Christmas radio station and photo opportunities like Santa's sleigh. You can tune into the special Christmas carols station at 90.5 FM when driving by.

For their charitable fundraising this year, the family is supporting three different groups by accepting both cash donations in Santa's mailbox and by tapping your card on an interactive display:

Kerr Street Mission Food Bank

Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre

Lighthouse Centre for Grieving Children

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

McCraney Sreet is a narrow two-lane stretch - and the homeowners (and neighbours!) are asking visitors not to park on the road. The Oakville Public Library’s White Oaks branch, about 600m east of the house, is the nearest public parking. McCraney Street between Sixth Line and Oxford is serviced by Oakville Transit Routes 13 and 19.

Other Neighbourhood Displays

To plan your own festive lights tour, you can check out the Oakville News map of notable Christmas displays in Oakville. Click on the map icons to bring up photos of the location and take in all the displays near you. Have one to add? Send us an email here.

No matter which displays you go to see, all of us at Oakville News wish you and your families a Merry Christmas and happy holidays - may your days be merry and bright!