× Expand Michele Bogle Shepherd's Pie

During the sixteenth century, the British and Protestant Irish became ruling landowners, while the Irish Catholics occupied humble cottages.

In 1589, Sir Walter Raleigh introduced the potato to Ireland, an affordable and plentiful produce that was well embraced.

By the eighteenth century, a dish called the "cottage pie" became well known, often made of mutton, potato, gravy, onions and carrot. A meal that made good use of leftovers.

In the nineteenth century, as more residents tended to sheep as an occupation, the pies were then referred to as "shepherd's pie," filled with lamb. A 'cottage pie' was instead identified as that with a beef filling, a favoured dish of the English. Today, the names have become as interchangeable as the filling.

The shepherd's pie has since become an Irish delicacy – enjoyed as part of holiday celebrations and events.

Fluffy, smooth, and seasoned mashed potatoes are a welcomed and traditional part of any shepherd's pie recipe. This approach incorporates the most familiar ingredients while offering a beautiful presentation for hosting guests at a dinner gathering.

Beautiful Shepherd's Pie Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 1 hr 15 min YIELDS: 4 to 6

Equipment

Deep pie pan, Pastry brush, mandolin, medium saucepan, large saucepan, baking pan, heat-resistant spatula, strainer, medium-sized bowl, paper towel, measuring cup, whisk, cutting board, paring knife

Ingredients

3 pounds of ground beef

2 packages of onion soup mix

1 cup water

3 Tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

½ cup Worcestershire sauce

1 celery stalk, thinly sliced

1 bay leaf

4 new medium potatoes, washed

⅛ cup salt

1 cup white cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

½ cup peas

½ cup carrots, diced

Instructions

Step 1

Brown ground beef in a large saucepan on medium.

Step 2

Fill another saucepan halfway with water. Add salt and set the element's temperature on high to boil the water.

Step 3

With a strainer, drain the excess oil from the ground beef.

Step 4

Whisk cornstarch and one cup of water together in a measuring cup. Increase the heat under the ground beef to medium-high and thoroughly combine the cornstarch combination with the beef.

Mix in the onion soup mix, then add the bay leaf, celery, carrot, Worcestershire sauce, and ground pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low to simmer the mixture.

Step 5

Without peeling the potatoes, slice each on the #2 setting of the mandolin. Carefully drop the slices into the boiling water and blanch the potato for 4 minutes. When assembling, the potatoes should be stiff enough to press into the ground beef mixture.

Drain the potatoes. Rinse thoroughly with cold water to stop continued cooking, as well as to eliminate excess starch.

Place rinsed slices on paper towels to soak up excess moisture.

Step 6

Gently incorporate peas into the beef mixture. Remove the bay leaf.

Step 7

Pour the mixture into a deep pie pan.

Place individual potato slices, starting from the outer edge of the pan and overlapping all the way around, repeating until the centre is reached to create a floral pattern.

Step 8

Preheat the oven to 375℉. Brush oil on the tops of the potato slices to allow for a crispy golden finish. Place the baking pan under the pie pan to catch spillage. Bake for 40 minutes.

Step 9

Remove the dish from the oven, then carefully and evenly spoon cheese under the slices. Return the pan to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes or until the cheese begins to toast. Enjoy!