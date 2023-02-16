× Expand Michele Bogle Beef Wellington

As part of the Dinner for Two series, the elaborate and luxe ingredients of the Beef Wellington seemed an appropriate addition. Beef Wellington flavours are intense and aromatic, made with beef tenderloin, wrapped in a fragrant duxelle, prosciutto and puffed pastry. The finished result is an exquisite presentation fit for a Queen or, at the very least, a Royal.

This dish was believed to be created in celebration of the first Duke of Wellington, Arthur Wellesley, following his victory at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. Wellesley defeated Napoleon Bonaparte only the year before, after which he was awarded his title. Not long after, he became Prime Minister. It seemed only appropriate to award him a worthy dish.

Enjoying its popularity by notable figures in the United States, a reference to Filet of beef, à la Wellington was made at a high-profile dinner in a 1903 issue of The Los Angeles Times. Then again, in the Where to Dine in Thirty-Nine Guide to New York Restaurants in 1939.

It wasn’t until 1965, during the television program hosted by Julia Child, The French Chef, aired a Filet of Beef Wellington that the dish’s popularity catapulted.

Interesting fact: In the U.K. alone, two and a half Beef Wellingtons are sold every minute.

A Manhattan is a splendid and hearty cocktail to prepare your palate before enjoying Beef Wellington. It has a body to it, with a very bold flavour.

Manhattan Cocktail Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 5 minutes YIELDS 2

Ingredients

4 oz rye whiskey (recommending Green Point)

2 oz sweet vermouth

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Maraschino cherries (or lemon twist, if preferred) as a garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Add the rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled.

Step 2

Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora or coupe glass and garnish with a brandied cherry (or a lemon twist, if preferred).

Beef Wellington Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr 30 min YIELDS 2

Equipment

Shallow baking tray, butcher knife, paring knife, fork, cutting board, measuring cup, plastic wrap, parchment paper, large pot, small pot, large sieve, small sieve, skillet, rolling pin, pastry brush, ramekin

Ingredients

400 to 500 g beef tenderloin

200 g prosciutto

1 to 2 packages puff pastry, thawed

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp thyme

1 Tbsp olive oil

Flour for dusting

1 egg beaten

Duxelle

550 g mushrooms, finely chopped

1 shallot, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp ground pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

Optional sides -

Baby potatoes, parboiled and sautéed

Beets, boiled

Beef jus

1 cup beef bouillon

Instructions

Step 1

Wrap the beef tightly in plastic wrap, forming it into a uniform cylinder. Refrigerate while preparing sides.

Step 2

Prepare sides, except the beef jus. After searing the beef, the jus can be made from remnants in the skillet. Add additional spices and beef bouillon, and simmer for a few minutes. Strain through a sieve.

Step 3

In a hot skillet on medium-high heat, with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, sautee finely chopped mushrooms and shallot, minced garlic and ground pepper for 7 to 8 minutes.

Step 4

On a clean surface, sprinkle a dusting of flour below and on top of a pastry sheet. Roll it out to ⅛ inch thickness. Repeat with the second sheet if double thickness is desired. The image shows two sheets. With a pastry brush, cover the surface of one sheet with egg wash. Lie them on top of one another.

Place a large piece of plastic wrap under the puff pastry. Line up the prosciutto slices on the puff pastry, overlapping, with lengthwise pieces lying widthwise on the pastry. Arrange enough to cover the entire piece of beef.

Spread the duxelle evenly over the prosciutto.

Step 5

Preheat the oven to 400℉. Heat the skillet on medium-high. Rub 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the entire piece of beef. Continue to rub the beef with salt and thyme. Place the meat in the hot skillet. Roll the cylinder after 1-minute intervals until the side and ends are seared, holding in the juices while the meat roasts. Remove from heat when fully seared.

Step 6

Centre the seared beef lengthwise on the mushroom mixture. Roll the puff pastry laden with duxelle and prosciutto around the beef like wrapping a present. Pull as tight as possible without tearing the pastry. Trim the excess pastry.

Step 7

Place the wrapped beef seam-side down. Ensure that all seams are tucked under. Apply an egg wash over the entire pastry—smooth unwanted edges with your fingers.

Bake for 15 to 20. If using a double sheet of pastry, leave the pastry in the oven for an additional 10 to 15 minutes until the pastry is golden brown. The preparedness achieved will be medium rare. Leave it in for 5 more minutes for medium-well. Let the beef wellington rest while browning potatoes and preparing beef jus.

If the doneness is too rare, it can be returned to the oven for a few extra minutes without ruining its appearance. Enjoy!