The Best Butternut Squash Soup Recipe

× Expand Michele Bogle Butternut Squash Soup

We often associate Butternut Squash Soup with cold weather, but this silky and flavourful purée is also perfectly served cold. Of course, if you want to use farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients now is the perfect time to enjoy a delicious roasted gourd.

Michele Bogle Civitan Farmers Market

Squash is available in several varieties right now at the Civitan Farmers Market, like spaghetti, buttercup, butternut, potato, and others. The market is only open on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.

There you’ll find something for the whole family: fresh cut flowers, sauce makers, bakers, perogies, needlework by Lola’s Inspiration, live music from Victor Morgado, face painting for the kids, and more.

Michele Bogle Victor Morgado

The pleasing aromatics of Butternut Squash Soup are so comforting. It’s sure to bring a smile to your face with every spoonful. The recipe below is simplified for busy cooks. It’s created with a prepared vegetable broth.

For those who have extra time and prefer a more organic recipe, here is the link to a good vegetable broth recipe to prepare instead that has many applications by the Minimalist Baker.

Michele Bogle Face Painting - Civitan Farmers Markte

Butternut Squash Soup Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr 20 minutes YIELDS 4

Equipment

Cutting board, baking tray, parchment paper, blender, heat-resistant spatula, large bowl, cutting knife, large saucepan

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ cup shallots, chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp maple syrup

⅛ tsp ground nutmeg

2 tsp black pepper, freshly ground

4 cups vegetable broth

2 Tbsp butter

Parsley and sour cream to finish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400℉. On a cutting board, cut the squash in half, lengthwise. Remove seeds. Apply olive oil over the entire fleshy part of both pieces. Add salt and set both parts, fleshy side down, on a parchment-lined baking tray. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until tender. Allow them to cool enough to handle. Remove the flesh from the skin, avoiding charred bits, and set it aside.

Step 2

Soften onions and garlic in butter on medium heat for 3 minutes. Do not caramelize - soften.

Step 3

Include onion and garlic mixture with squash in the blender and combine well. Avoid steam when opening the lid, and add the maple syrup, pepper and nutmeg. Blend it for 20 seconds. Staying below the fill line, introduce the broth 1 cup at a time, cover, and mix thoroughly again. Add broth until the soup is desired creaminess, and then add salt and pepper to taste. Heat in a saucepan to the desired temperature. Or cool in the refrigerator for a cold soup option.

Step 4

Present with a dollop of sour cream and parsley.