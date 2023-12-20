Oakville's best Christmas Light Displays of 2023

It's that time of year again! Oakville is ready for the holiday's with festive Christmas lights throughout town.

You'd have to look hard to find a neighbourhood in Oakville this time of year without a solid set of Christmas lights. Resident's, businesses, and community associations love to show off their creativity, and they've certainly done so again this year.

With that, here are some of the hot spots in town that you'll want to add to your holiday hit list whether it's to take photos or simply soak in the festive atmosphere that Oakville has to offer.

Town of Oakville's Official Light Displays

Centennial Square (located at 120 Navy Street) and Downtown Oakville

The town has lit up Centennial Square's Winter Wonderland of Lights once again with a brightly decorated display that will be up until Jan. 8.

The decorations will look similar to last year's with the exclusion of the 40-foot Christmas tree, yet a little bit brighter with the additional lights. It's a great spot to walk through and take pictures with the family!

Want to visit the downtown display? According to Oakville Downtown, metered street parking is free on Sundays and on holidays. It's also free nightly after 6 p.m.

Downtown Oakville is serviced by Oakville Transit route 14 and 14A.

Westwood Park (located at 173 Kerr Street)

Westwood Park hosted the 29th annual Kerr Village Christmas Tree Lighting earlier this month and it's a great spot to gather with friends and family and enjoy the twinkling lights.

At the heart of this park is the beautifully lit Christmas Tree, surrounded by a glow from smaller trees that sets the perfect backdrop for shared moments and holiday cheer.

When parking in the area, note that it's free to park in paid on-street spaces on Sundays, on holidays, and after 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. There are three very close bus stops along Bond St. and there's three more at Rebecca St. and Kerr St.

Towne Square (located at 94 George St)

It wouldn't be Christmas in Oakville without our classic Towne Square Christmas display!

This year is a simplistic design featuring a massive tree surrounded by four reindeer gazing up at its star. Each reindeer stands in front of a big wrapped present, which to the festive scene.

It's free to park in metered on-street spaces on Sundays, on holidays, and after 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Bus stops close by include Church St. at Navy St. as well as Randall St. at Navy St.

Residential Light Displays

Magic on Munns (located at 2256 Munn's Avenue)

Cars passing by Sixth Line will notice a 13-year local staple: Christmas on Munn's. This year, Jason Edwards and his family are taking the community back with a "Retro Christmas" theme display.

The public is welcome to come by and take pictures and even venture into the side entrance through the backyard for a special opportunity for sleigh photos.

There are dozens of characters on display in addition to Christmas movies projected onto the side of the house, plus a non-perishable food drive in support of the nearby Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre.

Visitors are reminded that Munn's Avenue is a bus route and street parking is very limited in this area. If arriving by car, park 300m north of the house at the River Oaks Community Centre (located at 2400 Sixth Line) and take the four-minute walk. To get there by public transit, the area is serviced by Oakville Transit Route 19.

The Jackson Family Lights (located at 113 McCraney Street)

Each year, the Jackson family transforms their home into a must-see local display. They go all out with props, lights, and even have a Christmas radio station at 90.5 FM. Don't miss the chance for a quick pic with Santa's if you're nearby!

According to their Instagram, the family will be supporting three different groups by accepting both cash donations in Santa's mailbox and by tapping your card on an interactive display:

Community Living Oakville

Lighthouse Program For Grieving

Kerr Street Mission

McCraney Sreet is a narrow two-lane stretch - and the homeowners (and neighbours!) are asking visitors not to park on the road. The Oakville Public Library’s White Oaks branch, about 600m east of the house, is the nearest public parking. McCraney Street between Sixth Line and Oxford is serviced by Oakville Transit Routes 13 and 19.

Alex Bonenfant Radio Christmas Lights (located at 306 Leacock Avenue)

For the sixth year in a row, Alex Bonenfant will be displaying an interactive Christmas light show that he programs himself with each song taking about eight hours. This years track for Alex features seven different songs.

Visitors can tune into 92.3 FM when passing Alex's display and watch the lights dance to the music and even observe the talking trees!

Every year, Alex makes sure to support a cause through the proceeds fundraised through his light display. This year, he will be supporting local food banks: Oakville Meals on Wheels and the Fareshare Food Bank. Anyone can contribute by bringing a non-perishable food item or by way of a tap donation.

Leacock Avenue is a residential street with limited parking, though not as narrow as McCraney or Munn's. There are no options in close proximity for public parking so when it comes to donations, it's best to have someone with you who can step out of the vehicle momentarily.

Close public transit stops include River Glen Blvd at Towne Blvd, McDowell Ave at Towne Blvd, and Towne Blvd at Callaghan Cr.

Other Neighbourhood Displays

To plan your own festive lights tour, you can check out the Oakville News map of notable Christmas displays in Oakville. Click on the map icons to bring up photos of the location and take in all the displays near you. Have one to add? Send us an email here.

No matter which displays you go to see, all of us at Oakville News wish you and your families a Merry Christmas and happy holidays!