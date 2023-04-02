Hot cross buns easy recipe is magically delicious

× Expand Michele Bogle Hot Cross Buns

Interestingly, hot cross buns pre-date Christianity, with their origins in paganism. Ancient Egyptians used small round bread topped with crosses to celebrate their gods.

Hot cross buns became synonymous with Easter celebrations since appearing in twelfth-century England, baked by monks to honour Good Friday. The shape of the cross, of course, denotes the Catholic imagery of the crucifixion. The spices incorporated are said to represent the spices used to embalm Jesus before he was buried. The rising of the dough symbolizes the resurrection.

So deeply rooted in Christianity, hot cross buns were forbidden during Lent primarily because the recipe requires dairy.

At that time, the English were very superstitious and believed the buns had magical or healing powers. Nearing the end of the sixteenth century, Queen Elizabeth I passed a law limiting the consumption of sweet buns to funerals, Christmas, and the Friday before Easter so that the magic wouldn't be abused.

Eventually, her subjects began baking hot cross buns at home. Unable to control its popularity, the law became too difficult to enforce. It was eventually rescinded, allowing those who enjoy the flavour of the soft pillowy spiced bun anytime they want.

As part of this month’s bread series and in recognition of Easter, below you will find an easy hot cross bun recipe to create with your family.

What makes this recipe stand apart from the rest is not only how easy it is but for the flavour profile of the buns it produces. You taste the orange. You taste the allspice. You taste the cinnamon and the abundance of plump raisins within.

This isn’t a light bun. On the contrary, with one of these luxe hot cross buns, you will feel well-satiated, but don’t let anyone shame you for having two. Add a few slices of creamy goat cheese and fresh fruit to your plate for a fabulous brunch.

An espresso martini pairs really well with a bun. This drink packs a punch in many layers. The intoxicating aroma of freshly ground espresso greets you first, followed by the rich, chilled, coffee-flavoured liqueur to enhance the taste. The combination of ingredients makes a delightfully boujee cup of coffee.

Absolut Drinks Espresso Martini

Espresso martini recipe

PREPARATION TIME 5 minutes YIELDS 1 serving

Equipment

Cocktail shaker, martini glass, shot glass, strainer

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

½ oz Kahlua

1 oz espresso, freshly brewed

1 to 2 cups of crushed ice

coffee beans for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Brew the coffee, then cool it completely.

Step 2

Add the ice, cooled coffee, Kahlua and vodka to a cocktail shaker.

Shake the shaker very hard so that foam is formed, then immediately strain the mixture into a martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans, and serve.

Hot cross buns recipe

PREPARATION TIME 2 hrs, 15 min YIELDS 12 pcs

Equipment

Standing mixer, hook attachment, measuring cup, paring knife, 9” x 13” baking sheet, measuring spoons, piping bag, small round tip #7, wooden spatula, plastic wrap, parchment paper, cooking oil spray, ramekin, pastry brush, heat resistant measuring cup

Ingredients

Buns -

3 tsp dry active yeast

½ cup sugar

1 ½ cups milk (110 degrees ℉)

4 ¾ cups bread flour, divided

2 ½ tsp cinnamon

1 ½ tsp allspice

1 ½ cups raisins

orange zest (2 oranges)

3 ½ Tbsp butter, melted, then cooled

1 egg, room temperature

Crosses -

½ cup flour

5 Tbsp water

Glaze -

1 Tbsp honey

2 tsp water

Instructions

Step 1

Thoroughly combine the 4 ¼ cups of flour, yeast, sugar, allspice, and cinnamon in the mixer with a wooden spatula. On a low speed, incorporate butter, milk, egg, sultanas and zest using the hook attachment for 1 minute. Add the additional flour from the extra ½ cup while mixing to achieve a shaggy texture that pulls away from the bowl and isn’t sticky.

Raise the speed of the mixer to medium, and allow the mixer to knead the dough for 5 minutes. The result will be a smooth elastic dough.

Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and allow the dough to rise for 30 minutes or until it doubles in size.

Step 2

Prepare the baking sheet with parchment paper.

Remove the plastic wrap from the bowl and give the dough one punch to allow the air out.

Dust a clean surface with flour, then set the dough on the floured surface for shaping into a log. Cut the dough into 12 equal pieces.

Press each piece with the palm of your hand. Working with one at a time, pull the edges under, then roll the rounded end of the dough to form a ball. This stretches the dough on one side to achieve a smooth surface.

Line up each ball, with the smooth side up, touching on the prepared baking tray in a 3 x 4 pattern.

Spray a piece of plastic wrap lightly with oil, and loosely place the plastic wrap, oil side down, over the entire tray, allowing the dough to expand on the baking sheet.

Step 3

Leave the dough balls to rise for another 30 to 45 minutes until almost double in size.

Step 4

Mix 1/2 cup of flour and 5 tablespoons of water in a ramekin until a thick, smooth paste forms. Spoon the mixture into a prepared piping bag.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees ℉.

Remove the plastic wrap from the baking sheet, and carefully pipe a continuous line down the centre of each bun of each row. Turn the tray halfway and pipe down the centre of each bun in rows. This will give you more uniform crosses.

Step 5

Bake for 22 minutes or until the surface is a deep golden brown. Leave the buns for a few minutes until a deep colour is achieved to ensure these dense buns are baked completely.

Step 6

Place honey and 2 teaspoons of water in a heat-resistant measuring cup, and microwave the mixture for 20 seconds.

Immediately after removing the buns from the oven, brush the honey mixture over the tops of each hot cross bun with the pastry brush. Allow to cool briefly, and enjoy!