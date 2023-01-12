Irresistible Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Recipe, simply the best

Michele Bogle Vegan Cinnamon Bun Recipe

The soft, aromatic and sweet roll known as the cinnamon roll essentially presents with the same appearance no matter where you buy them. Still, Scandinavians take the creation of the roll very seriously, as evidenced by various cinnamon bun competitions held every year.

Originating in Sweden and Denmark, referred to as kanelbulle and kanelsnegl, respectively, this tasty sweet is one of the most popular pastries in Scandinavia to date, second only to the danish pastry.

The average Swede consumes as many as 230 a year, thus demonstrating how impossible it is to resist a fresh cinnamon bun still warm from the oven!

Originating in Sri Lanka, cinnamon has been used as a physical and emotional stimulant. Research has found that cinnamon reduces; drowsiness, irritability, as well as the pain and frequency of headaches. Study has also shown that the aroma of cinnamon helps to improve concentration.

The cinnamon roll, understandably, is referred to as an edible hug.

Fun fact, Wolferman's gourmet bakery in Medford, Oregon, USA, broke a Guinness World Record for creating the largest cinnamon bun in 2018, weighing a jaw-dropping 521 kilograms.

67.46 million Americans consumed cinnamon rolls in 2020. You will be hard-pressed not to find cinnamon rolls included on the list of available treats at any doughnut shop in Canada. The challenge is snagging a freshly baked roll before selling out.

In my New Year, New You series this month, I am including the best, yes, the best cinnamon roll recipe you have ever eaten, and the bonus is that it’s vegan! This recipe is not only simple but so very gratifying to make when you see the height, feel the pillowy softness and experience a symphony of irresistible flavours in your mouth that makes it nearly impossible not to reach for a second.

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 2 ½ hrs YIELD 14 rolls

Equipment

2 - 9 inch pie pans, spatula, large mixing bowl, medium-sized bowl, measuring cup, rolling pin, plastic wrap, knife

Ingredients

Dough

2 cups almond milk, room temperature

½ cup vegan butter, melted

¼ cup organic sugar

2 ¼ tsp active dry yeast

5 ½ cups flour, divided

1 tsp salt

Filling

¾ cup vegan butter, softened

1 ¼ cups brown sugar

6 Tbsp cinnamon

Icing

3 cups icing sugar

4 Tbsp almond milk

3 tsp vanilla

Instructions

Step 1

Prepare pie pans with vegan butter, covering the sides and bottom thoroughly. Set aside.

Step 2

Melt ½ cup of butter. Whisk together 2 cups of almond milk, melted butter, and sugar in a large bowl. When the mixture is warm to the touch, not hot, sprinkle the yeast evenly over the liquid mixture. Lightly immerse the yeast with the back of the spatula and allow the yeast to activate in the warm mixture for 1 minute.

Step 3

In a medium-sized bowl, combine 5 cups of flour and salt. Evenly distribute the flour mixture over the liquid mixture and fold it together with the spatula just until combined.

Cover the bowl tightly with plastic and set aside to rise for 1 hour – doubling its size.

Step 4

On a clean surface, sprinkle some of the unused ½ cup of flour on the surface. Turn the dough onto the floured surface and sprinkle the balance of the flour onto the top of the dough. Lightly knead the dough with your hands, working in the loose flour to eliminate the stickiness. Add additional flour for any spots that are still sticky.

Roll the dough into a 14-inch rectangle, leaving the thickness at approximately ¼ to ½ inch uniformly across the surface of the rolled dough. With your hands, shape the rectangle’s edges and corners.

Step 5

Preheat the oven to approximately 200℉ to warm the oven. Turn it off.

Spread the softened ¾ cup of vegan butter evenly over the dough. Sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon over the entire surface.

Roll up the dough evenly from the narrow side of the dough to form a log. With your fingers, secure the seam by pinching it together. Place seam-side down.

Seam side down, cut the filled dough into 14 equal-sized pieces, to an approximate 1-inch thickness each. Place 7 rolls in each prepared pie pan, one in the centre and six around the sides.

Cover each pan with plastic wrap and place them in the warm oven to rise for 30 minutes.

Step 6

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the icing sugar, 4 tablespoons of almond milk, and vanilla until smooth.

Step 7

Remove the cinnamon rolls from the oven and preheat the oven to 350℉. Remove the plastic wrap from the pie pans and return the rolls to the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown.

Step 8

Allow the cinnamon rolls to cool slightly. Remove them as 1 piece from each pie pan and place them on serving dishes. Drizzle the frosting evenly over all 14. Pull apart as you serve to keep them fresh.

Enjoy!