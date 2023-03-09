The best Classic Italian Bread recipe ready in an hour

× Expand Michele Bogle Classic Italian Bread Recipe

Popular breads that we love to eat are the subject of this month’s recipe series. More than 350 types originate from Italy. Classic Italian welcomes the incorporation of flavours like herbs and cheeses, or is delightful plain, and is one of the most widely consumed, but not the favourite. Focaccia remains first in the best-loved Italian bread category.

The Italian word casareccio translates to homemade, and there are many versions of the Classic Italian, depending on the household. It’s generally spongy on the inside, with a crusty exterior. This bread is ideal for absorbing sauce; perfect to serve on the side of any meal.

Your grandma’s recipe might be outrageously delicious and one that you stand by, but when life is busy and you don’t have the time, you’ll be glad to have this recipe.

Classic Italian bread pairs nicely with slices of sharp cheddar cheese and cured salami as part of a tasting dish or appetizer. Pinot Noir compliments the cheddar and Tuscan Sangiovese salami. Still, an oak-barrel aged Cabernet Sauvignon is a less fruity option that allows one to appreciate all of the elements in the dish.

The Best Classic Italian Bread in an Hour

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr 10 minutes YIELDS 12 to 14 pieces

Equipment

Electric stand mixer, hook attachment, measuring cup, teaspoon, tablespoon, cookie sheet, plastic wrap, paring knife

Ingredients

2 ¼ tsp active dry active yeast

1 tsp sugar

1 cup warm water (110℉)

2 to 3 cups bread flour

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 ¼ tsp salt

Instructions

Step 1

In an electric stand mixer, combine yeast, sugar, and warm water, then let the mixture bloom for five minutes. It is essential to have the proper water temperature. If it’s too hot, the yeast won’t bloom.

Step 2

Add 2 cups flour, oil, and salt to the mixture, and beat at low speed with a hook attachment for one minute. Gradually add the additional flour until the dough leaves the sides of the bowl and appears shaggy. The dough will feel soft and not sticky when enough flour has been incorporated.

Step 3

Increase the speed to medium, and beat for five more minutes. Cover the bowl of dough with plastic wrap, and let it rise for 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 4

When the dough has doubled, punch the dough down once in the centre, and let the dough rise for a final 10 minutes.

Step 5

Preheat the oven to 400℉. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured baking sheet and shape it. With a paring knife, cut slices across the length of the dough, approximately 3 inches apart, to allow air to escape while baking.

Bake for 16 minutes, until golden brown.