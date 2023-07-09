Michele Bogle Mango Pudding Recipe

Mango pudding has a beautiful silky mouthfeel that livens the taste buds and awakens the senses. This delicious and inexpensive summer dessert idea is easy to prepare. The possibilities for plating allow for a lot of creativity that gives this dish the wow factor when served. The recipe for this sweet treat is part of this month’s quick and easy dessert series.

This dessert takes 20 minutes to prepare and requires two hours to set.

Each fruit will have a subtly different level of sweetness and offer more pulp than another. So it’s important to balance the flavours while preparing this recipe. Allow for more or less sugar to be added.

It would be wise to pair a wine with a similar level of sweetness to the mango pudding. While there are several choices, a Gewurztraminer, with its aromatic notes of lychee, floral and sometimes ginger, compliment the robust punch of flavour from the mango.

Mango Pudding Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 2 hrs 20 min YIELDS: 4

Equipment

Four 3-inch dessert moulds, medium saucepan, heat-resistant spatula, large measuring cup, blender, paring knife, tablespoon, cutting board, 1M piping tip, piping bag, hand blender

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

1 ½ cups milk, divided

½ cup sugar

⅛ tsp salt

¼ cup cornstarch

Juice of half a lime

Vegetable oil for greasing the moulds

1 cup coconut milk

2 Tbsp icing sugar

Instructions

Step 1

With a paring knife, remove the peel from the fruit and cut the pulp from the seed into a blender.

Step 2

Add the sugar and salt to the blender, and blitz the ingredients together for 10 seconds to create a purée.

Step 3

Add 1 ¼ cups milk and blend for an additional 10 seconds or until the mixture is smooth.

Step 4

Create a slurry or thickening agent in a measuring cup by combining the remaining milk with the cornstarch.

Step 5

Transfer the mango mixture to a saucepan on medium heat - stirring steadily. As the mixture begins to boil, reduce the heat to low.

Step 6

Give the slurry a final stir, then with one hand, slowly stream the slurry into the saucepan while rapidly incorporating the slurry into the mango mixture with the other to avoid lumps. Continue stirring for 4 to 5 minutes. As the mixture begins to boil, remove the pan from the heat.

Step 7

Grease or prepare the moulds. Fill each mould with the mango mixture. Reserve 4 tablespoons of mixture for plating. Tap each mould a couple of times on the countertop, allowing the air bubbles to escape.

Step 8

When cooled, refrigerate the filled moulds for 2 hours.

Step 9

In a large measuring cup, add the coconut milk and icing sugar. Use the hand mixer to whip the ingredients for 30 seconds. With a spatula, carefully transfer the whipped cream into a prepared piping bag. Keep refrigerated until ready to plate the mango pudding.

Step 10

To unmould the pudding, reverse each serving dish over the top of the mould, carefully turn the dish right side up, and carefully help the pudding release from the mould, which should land right side up on the dish.

Step 11

Add a smear of the reserved mango mixture to the serving dish around the pudding, pipe the cream, and enjoy!