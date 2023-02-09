Where (and where not!) to Watch the Super Bowl in Oakville

Photo by Anushka Srivastav on Unsplash Play Ball

One of the most watched sporting events in the world, the Super Bowl is always a great show and event, and often even a very exciting football game. Just the commercials and half-time show make it a great way to spend a Sunday evening.

This year watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the company of other excited Oakville residents. You don't have to be a fan or a regular NFL watcher to enjoy the atmosphere that surrounds Super Bowl.

One way to really enjoy the experience is to watch in a bar, pub or restaurant where the excitement and enthusiasm are contagious. Oakville News has canvassed the likely spots to watch, and here they are by part of town. Highlighted businesses are advertising supporters of local news in Oakville.

South West

The Firehall, 2390 Lakeshore Rd. W. 905-827-4445: The Firehall Cool Bar Hot Grill is located in Bronte in Oakville and has been famous for its family-friendly menu and world-renowned wings since 1999. This year's Super Bowl Tailgate event starts at 5 pm (doors open at 4 pm), and the ticket includes stadium food, buffet style, and that includes our award-winning wings!, your first Miller Light or Super Bowl-themed cocktail or a soft drink, and giveaways. Come cheer on your favourite team at The Firehall! Tickets are $50 + tax for adults and $20 + tax for kids and can be purchased through our website thefirehall.ca

Bronte Sports Kitchen, 2544 Speers Road, 905-847-8595: Bronte Sports Kitchen has been one of Oakville’s favourite dining and entertainment venues and still provides great food and service daily. Featuring 21 LARGE SCREEN TVs

South Central

Chuck's Roadhouse Bar and Grill, 379 Speers Road, 905-844-6444: A great spot for well-priced AAA steaks and draught beer; Chuck's will show the game on all TVs.

South East

The King's Arms, 323 Church St., 905-845-1010: An Oakville institution in the heart of downtown proudly serving the community for generations where milestones are celebrated, and good cheer is met, memories are made even the ones you forget. This year they will have an exclusive menu and a complimentary beer for the first 100 fans to show up. The sound will be on.

The Queen's Head, 118 Dunn St., 905-842-3070: Specializing in Premier League, European Football, and Rugby, the Queen's Head will be showing the Super Bowl with sound on all screens until its regular closing time of 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Oakville's Temple Bar, 1140 Winston Churchill Blvd #1, 905-829-4485: The Temple Bar promises specials, prizes and draws for Super Bowl watchers this Sunday.

North West

The Stout Monk, 478 Dundas St. West #1, 905-247-4004: Nestled in at the corner of Neyagawa and Dundas. The Stout Monk offers British Style Pub food in a relaxed upscale environment. With 17 draft taps, they have something for everyone. While they're not normally open on Sundays, they'll be open for Super Bowl Sunday and ready to look after local football fans with specials and deals.

Palermo Pub, 2512 Old Bronte Road, 905-469-2552: The Palermo Pub has been family owned and operated since it opened in 2003 as Jimmy Heroes. As a tribute to the historical area the Pub is located in, the name was changed to Palermo Pub. Palermo Pub is a great place to meet friends, watch the game, have drinks and catch up, or have a delicious meal. Palermo is very family-friendly, so bring the kids and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere.

Tin Cup Sports Grill, 1540 North Service Road West, 905-469-1441: 5.55 Bud and Bud Light, 2-4-1 Wings, a feature menu and prizes galore for Football fans this Sunday for Glen Abbey's favourite sports bar.

North Central

The Original Sixth Line Pub: ATTENTION: Somebody smart has booked the Sixth Line Pub for a private Super Bowl party, and the Pub will NOT be open to the public for Super Bowl.

The Pipes and Taps Pub, 231 Oak Park Blvd. #101, 289-863-1155: Since 2015, Trisha and Jamie have been serving the OakPark community delicious food and ice-cold drinks. Expect game-time specials like $6.50 Domestic Pints and a pound of wings for $20.00

North East

Baton Rouge Grillhouse and Bar, 2005 Winston Park Dr., 905-829-2279: The Baton Rouge is a place to watch while enjoying a full meal: they will be running their usual Sunday special, three courses with an eight-ounce sirloin steak for $35.

The Oakville Pump and Patio 1011 Upper Middle Rd. E., 905-815-7867: The Oakville Pump and Patio has over 20 beers on tap and a new gigantic drop-down projector screen on the heated patio just in time for the big game.

3 Brewers Oakville, 2041 Winston Park Dr., 289-813-2239: A Belgian Style Brasserie, the 3 Brewers will have the game on all TVs with sound.

St. Louis Bar & Grill, 2508 Hampshire Gate, 905-829-1223: will have the game on, with sound.

