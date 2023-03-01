Michele Bogle Pecan Encrusted Lamb Lollipop Recipe This dish is quick and easy. Each element contributes unique flavour profiles.

As part of the Dinner for Two series, lamb lollipops are an inviting choice, providing a wow factor when trying to impress those dining. Standing the lollipops when plating also makes a beautiful presentation.

This dish is quick and easy. Each element contributes unique flavour profiles. The pecan coating offers an earthy texture, which then reveals the dijon mustard's mild tangy accent over the lamb's medium-rare finish.

The toasted pine nuts in the salad compliment the lamb’s coating with additional graininess, while the perfect marriage of goat cheese and balsamic lingers with an explosion of taste that begs for more.

The Southside is an exquisite cocktail choice to prepare your palate for the meal ahead, as mint has long been a classic partner to lamb.

PREPARATION TIME 4 minutes YIELDS 2 servings

Equipment

2 cocktails glasses, shaker, strainer

Ingredients

½ cup spiced gin

½ doz fresh mint leaves, plus garnishing pieces

3 Tbsp simple syrup

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

6 drops cocktail bitters

Ice

Instructions

Add gin, mint, simple syrup, lime juice and bitters to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice. Shake until the mint is wilted, then strain into a glass with ice. Garnish.

Pecan Encrusted Lamb Lollipop Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 45 minutes YIELDS 2 servings

Equipment

Sieve, small mixing bowl, measuring cup, teaspoon, large plastic resealable bag, baking pan, parchment paper, pastry brush, small skillet, heat-resistant spatula, kitchen cloth, sharp knife, piping bag, #1A Wilton piping tip

Ingredients

Lamb lollipops -

500 grams frenched lamb rack

1 cup pecans, crushed

½ cup Dijon mustard

½ cup Panko

1 Tbsp pepper

Salad -

1 cup arugula

1 cup red leaf lettuce

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Tbsp pine nuts

¼ cup goat cheese, crumbled

1 Tbsp olive oil

⅓ cup balsamic vinegar

Pea purée -

1 cup cooked peas

¼ cup cream

¼ tsp salt

1 garlic clove, minced

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400℉. Divide the rack into portions with a sharp knife. Rub the exposed bone of each piece with a clean cloth, removing excess meat remnants to achieve clean lollipops after cooking.

In a small bowl, mix pepper, panko and crushed pecans. With a pastry brush, apply the mustard evenly over the meat of each portion, then coat each with the pecan mixture.

Set the coated pieces on a prepared baking pan and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, turning each halfway through the cook.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet on medium heat. Add the pine nuts and toast for 3 minutes, until golden brown; moving them frequently to avoid burning.

Step 3

In a small bowl, crush the peas with a spoon, then press them through a sieve into another small bowl. Incorporate the cream, salt and garlic. Mix thoroughly. Spoon the mixture into a prepared piping bag and set aside for plating.

Step 4

In a small bowl, toss together the arugula, red leaf lettuce, pine nuts, goat cheese, tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and balsamic vinegar lightly just before serving to avoid it becoming soggy.

Step 5

Plate all of the elements and serve!