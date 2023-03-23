× Expand Michele Bogle Pumpernickel Bread

The Farting Devil bread recipe is part of this month’s bread series. Uncommonly referred to by its direct translation, the origin of this bread’s name was derived from the German vernacular of pumpern; a synonym for flatulent, and Nickel, from Nicholas; a name associated with the devil. Laughingly, the resulting etymology has been accepted by both Merriam-Webster and The American Heritage Dictionary.

Pumpernickel is the usual reference to this typically dense rye bread, traditionally made from sourdough starter and coarsely ground rye.

Found in print as early as 1450, this bread originated from the Westphalian region of Germany.

At one time, it was considered peasant fare. During the twentieth century, various forms became popular with the introduction of dark chocolate and coffee, producing its characteristic deep brown colour, a touch of sweetness, and an enhanced boldness of flavour from the pairing of coffee and rye; all resulting in an incomparable earthy aroma.

Pumpernickel is, in fact, one of the healthiest breads to eat. It is high in manganese, essential as it maintains strong bones, healthy reproduction, blood clotting, and a robust immune system. Manganese has also been instrumental in managing diabetes and may aid in weight loss.

So easy to make, this bread will become a staple in your home.

You might like to try Condrieu as a flavourful wine pairing with pumpernickel and gouda.

Condrieu is the most famous white wine-producing appellation in the Northern Rhone Valley. It’s a choice for those with discriminating tastes.

The wines of Condrieu are dry and offer notes of ripe, sweet fruits. They pair well with all cheeses. Gouda is buttery and creamy. It doesn’t overpower the distinct taste of pumpernickel.

Pumpernickel bread recipe

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr 30 min YIELDS 10 to 12 pcs

Equipment

Stand mixer, hook attachment, clean tea towel, measuring cup, food thermometer, baking sheet, parchment paper, large mixing bowl, bread knife

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups warm water (110 degrees ℉)

2 Tbsp sugar

2 ¼ tsp active dry yeast

2 Tbsp instant coffee

¼ cup molasses

2 ½ Tbsp dark cocoa

4 ½ cups bread flour

1 cup rye flour

2 tsp salt

Instructions

Step 1

In the stand mixer, combine water, coffee, sugar and yeast. Allow the yeast to bloom in the mixture for 5 to 10 minutes until foamy. Remember that the water's temperature is essential to this recipe. If the water is too hot or too cool, the yeast won’t activate.

Step 2

In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly mix both types of flour, dark cocoa, and salt. Add these combined dry ingredients and molasses to the electric mixer’s bowl that holds the bloomed yeast mixture. On a low speed, mix all ingredients just until combined.

Step 3

Heat the oven to 200 degrees ℉.

Adjust the speed to medium and allow the mixer to knead the dough for 5 minutes, achieving a smooth, elastic, slightly sticky dough.

Step 4

Turn off the oven. Shape the dough and place it on a baking sheet prepared with parchment paper. Cover the dough with a tea towel. Place the baking sheet on the centre rack of the warm oven. Let the dough rise until doubled, for approximately 30 minutes.

Step 5

Remove the dough from the oven and heat the oven to 375 degrees ℉. Serrate the dough a few times along the top to allow the air to release while baking.

Bake the dough for 35 to 40 minutes until the bread becomes a deep brown. Allow the bread to cool before cutting.

Enjoy!