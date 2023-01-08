Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant serves up continental cuisine

× Expand Blue ice Bar and Restaurant Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant in Oakville

Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant has a combined bistro-like space and sports bar setting.

Owners Vandana Sidhu and Amanpreet Kahlon designed Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant to serve continental cuisine with large-screen televisions to appeal to any guest.

Michele Bogle Vandana Sidhu, co-owner of Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant in Oakville

Oakville resident, Sidhu, has a long history in the food industry, noting, “I don’t want our guests to be bored with our selection. We wanted to be more creative in the food and beverage industry – to attract all ages. I’ve seen such a big span of age differences in the customers who spend time here, and no one seems to mind. We have chosen a selection of dishes that can appeal to a group – something for everyone.”

The menu includes $14 to $16 burgers and wraps. It also features fish and chips, pasta dishes, jambalaya and a salmon filet for $18 to $24.

The chefs have diverse backgrounds and bring cooking styles and techniques that add a unique fusion of flavours to each dish.

Their seasonal or special menu will change every three months to keep customers keen to try the new offerings. The variety will include flavours from Italy, India, Mexico, the Caribbean and more.

The restaurant’s most popular dishes include steak tacos, fish and chips, and jambalaya.

Michele Bogle Mushroom Chicken at Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant in Oakville

The list includes a $22 Mushroom Chicken plate with its tender chicken breast smothered in a flavourful béchamel sauce, combined with a generous amount of mushroom and sundried tomatoes, is accompanied with a creamy whipped garlic potato – a serving of comfort.

Blue Ice also delivers a great selection of desserts for $8 to $10. The $8 Mango Crème Brûlée is a show-stopper that sells out.

Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant Cocktails at Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant in Oakville

All cocktails on the menu are created in-house and range from $13 to $15. The Bronte Bella, Mr. Mysterious and The Van-Dan are patron favourites.

Sidhu will introduce weekly live music in various genres from week to week to enhance the dining experience. Check their social media for upcoming artist information. Blues Hall of Famer James Anthony will be their first featured artist. Appetizer specials will be available.

Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant in Oakville

The soft opening on Oct. 27 has allowed Sidhu and Kahlon to fully prepare and make any adjustments to the menu given to them from helpful guest feedback. The Grand Opening of Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant is expected sometime in February.

Sidhu adds, “I like Oakville. The neighbouring businesses and guests have been quite supportive. These are reasons why I live and have a business here.”