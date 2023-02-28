Blueback screens for 3rd annual Women's Day movie show

× Expand Oakville Festivals of Film & Art

Oakville Festivals of Film & Art (OFFA) will host its 3rd annual International Women's Day show this Wednesday, March 1, featuring a movie premiere, live music and more.

"OFFA and the ZONTA Club of Oakville are proud to create an inspirational, entertaining, and awareness-raising local event for International Women’s Day 2023!" says the event announcement.

TIFF 2022 selection Blueback will screen as the main event, also featuring a Q&A and live musical performances. This event supports Shifra Homes, a maternity home for homeless, pregnant young women.

The show begins at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at Oakville's Film.ca Cinemas.

OFFA says they've curated "an inspiring and exceptional international, critically-acclaimed film that highlights issues related to conservation and equality for women, as well as the special bond of mothers and daughters."

Blueback is from Australian directing/producing team Robert Connelly and Liz Kearney and is based on the book by Tim Winton. It tells "a beautiful story of the love between a mother, a daughter, and a groper fish, while dealing with issues related to environmental destruction by poachers and developers."

The film stars Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland), Radha Mitchell, and Eric Bana.

OFFA director Wendy Donnan says Blueback, "highlights the incredible bond between a mother and daughter, forged by both women’s keen desire to protect the the Australian coast where they live."

A pre-recorded Q&A will accompany the screening with director Robert Connelly, hosted by Oakville News' arts reporter Tyler Collins.

Special guests include emcee Carole Bertuzzi Luciani, award-winning singer/songwriter/actress Simone Miller and Electric Violinist Eva Potoczny.

Tickets for the event include both admission and popcorn and non-alcoholic drinks. VIP admission includes wine/beer, souvenirs and a special promotion for the 2023 OFFA Festival in June.

Tickets for the event range from $30 to $69 and are available online here.