Boustan Restaurant sets a standard for Lebanese dining

× Expand Boustan

Newly opened Boustan, conveniently located in the Upper Oakville Shopping Centre offers a healthier spin on modern Lebanese cuisine.

Boustan Boustan

Already boasting a whopping 62 locations between Quebec and Ontario, this well-established franchise is currently in full expansion mode, with plans of opening in Winnipeg and locations across the United States.

So taken by the flavours, recognizing the potential for the offerings to be more widely enjoyed, Emad Saad, President of Boustan, acquired the Montreal-founded eatery in 2013 with the vision of creating a brand with a household name equal to that of McDonalds.

Only slightly modifying the original recipe, Saad streamlined an automated system throughout the franchise that provides consistent product quality, allowing for limited human error.

Boustan Byblos Bowl at Boustan

The company took steps to develop healthier products. This is evidenced by the reduced use of oil in the preparation. While some competitors commonly blanch their potatoes in oil, Boustan steams them.

The franchise’s hummus is supplied by Fontaine Santé, one of the largest across Canada, for their use of purified oil in their product.

Boustan produces dishes with no added chemicals like MSG.

It also adds shiitake mushrooms to reduce the sodium levels in the vegan dishes available on the menu.

Boustan Party Platter at Boustan

The eatery’s shawarma has been voted #1 in Montreal for the past few years by several Instagram influencers like Emilie Rossignol and zai.eats and by the testimony of motivators on TikTok like biigj23.

With so much competition, Saad believes that Boustan sets itself apart. The company is moving in an environmentally conscious direction with 100 percent recyclable packaging. While zero-waste sustainability remains challenging within the restaurant, the company continues to search for suppliers who endeavour to make those improvements.

The locations maintain a high standard of cleanliness, as automation of the ingredients produces identifiable flavours. Saad adds, “Everything we make, we consider first what we would want to eat, healthwise and flavour-wise.”

Boustan offers party platters and kid’s meals. Try their signature Byblos Bowls, jam-packed with protein, for $18.99.