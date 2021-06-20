Sold! BurlOak Theatre Group opens silent auction fundraiser

× Expand Burloak Theatre Group

What do you do when you lose a year and a half of ticket sales? While they can't sell tickets, Oakville's BurlOak Theatre Group can sell an array of donated items to get through the last legs of a pandemic.

The local amateur theatre company is launching their first ever online silent auction starting today, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. with bids and proceeds going to sustain the group until they can sell tickets to live performances again.

"BurlOak Theatre Group thrives with our audience, creating entertaining theatre for all ages," said president Tim Cadeny. "Local support over the years, for which we are so grateful, has shown us how important community theatre is."

More than 120 items are up for bidding from the public, and bidding isn't limited to Oakville. Item categories range in everything from gifts, art, fashion, homewares, gift certificates, experiences and sporting goods. The silent auction will run for eight days, ending next Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Profits collected from the silent auction are going to make a big difference: "We're a non-profit organization, and the impact of COVID-19 and all its restrictions have been very challenging," said marketing director Karen Didow. "We have lost 90% of our income the past 14 months and had to adapt our 2020-2021 season to virtual."

The group maintains a studio space that is home to all of their sets, costumes and rehearsal space. According to Cadeny and Didow, that space is expensive, and 99% of revenue to pay for it is dependent on ticket sales and ticket subscriptions.

BurlOak's last live performance was Neil Simon's The Odd Couple at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts back in January 2020 - almost a year and a half ago. All online performances done by BurlOak this year have been free, but made free hoping that grateful audiences will consider donating to support the high costs.

The goal from the auction event is to make $6,000, but that's only part of the total $20,000 goal BurlOak is hoping to also make over the course of this year through merchandise sales and direct donations.

"Your [the public's] financial support will be the key that helps this community we’ve built together thrive beyond this pandemic," said Cadeny. "Your help, any help you can offer, will allow us to sustain in 2021 and be ready to get back on stage when that time comes."

A full list of items at the online silent auction is available here. More information about the BurlOak Theatre Company and their ongoing fundraising efforts can be found here on their website.