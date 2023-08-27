Canadian Music Competition concert comes to Oakville

× Expand Liz Beas on Unsplash

The Canadian Music Competition (CMC) CANIMEX is a prestigious annual music competition in Canada and will host a concert featuring some of the country's top young musicians.

On Sunday, September 17, enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music at Maple Grove United Church featuring:

Ryan Huang: pianist, 12-year-old, laureate of more than 20 national and international competitions.

Ana Isabella Castro: soprano, U of T Opera School and featured soloist with Masterworks of Oakville.

Myriam Blardone: a multi-instrumentalist, composer and international award-winning pianist and harpist.

Alexander Ning: pianist, winner of multiple national and international music competitions, including the CMC.

Emily Wang: violinist, 11-year-old, 2023 CMC National Winner and currently a student at the Taylor Academy.

Lucas Xiao: violinist, 8-year-old, winner of local and national competitions including the 2023 CMC

Ticket prices are $25 for adults and for children under 12, they are $10. Tickets can be purchased online at CMCOakvilleConcert. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Proceeds will support the CMC, a nationally registered non-profit organization.

About the Canadian Music Competition

The CMC is open to young musicians nationwide who showcase their talent and compete in various musical categories, including piano, strings, voice, woodwinds, brass, and more.

The competition allows young musicians to gain performance experience, receive feedback from expert judges, and potentially win awards and scholarships. CANIMEX aims to promote excellence in music education and support the development of young Canadian musicians.

Participants in the competition are usually required to prepare and perform a selection of pieces within their chosen category. The competition goes through several rounds, leading to semi-final and final performances, where the most outstanding musicians are selected.