Canadian Music Theatre Project to Stream the 2020 Festival of New Musicals

The Canadian Music Theatre Project’s 2020 Festival of New Musicals will showcase three new musicals this weekend in an online stream for free.

New shows Living the Dream, burden of proof and Almost a Full Moon have been in development since classes resumed at Sheridan College last month. Sheridan is the home of the Canadian Music Theatre Project.

According to a release, "45 minute presentations of our three projects will be streamed live to YouTube on Sunday, October 18 as the culmination of the 2020 CMTP workshop process. The presentations will remain online for public viewing until 9:00PM (ET) on Sunday, October 25."

The schedule for the 2020 Festival of New Musicals is as follows:

Sunday, October 18, 2020 (Eastern Time)

2:00PM – Living the Dream premiere (Live Read)

5:00PM – burden of proof premiere

8:00PM – Almost A Full Moon premiere

A link to watch all three shows is available here online.

The project's mission statement reads, "The Canadian Music Theatre Project provides an optimal environment for writers and students that fosters creativity and momentum for the development and advancement of new musicals."

Since launching in 2011, the project has launched dozens of new musicals, including the Tony-winning Come From Away. More can be learned about the Canadian Music Theatre Project by visiting their website.

About the New Musicals Premiering

The CMTP has released short teasers of the three new shows ahead of this weekend's premiere:

Almost a Full Moon

Music & Lyrics: Hawksley Workman

Book: Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman

Director: Daryl Cloran

Music Director: Ryan deSouza

Commissioned by the Citadel Theatre, Almost a Full Moon is inspired by the beloved Christmas album by Canadian singer/songwriter Hawksley Workman. The play incorporates Workman’s songs in three storylines that chase in and out of different ages of Christmas, love, and family, winding together for a timeless story.

burden of proof

Music: Scott Christian & La-Nai Gabriel

Book & Lyrics: Rob Kempson

Director: Esther Jun

Music Director: Lily Ling

Supported by the Keith and Sharon Segal Fund for International Musical Development

burden of proof explores the challenges met by LGBTQ+ refugee claimants in Canada. Queer refugees who come to Canada after fleeing oppressive, homophobic homelands have often spent their lives trying to hide their sexuality or gender identity for fear of persecution. However, when they arrive here, they must prove their queer identity to claim status as a persecuted minority. It’s an impossible question: how do you prove your identity without ever practicing it? How can you communicate who you are without ever having a chance to know for yourself? This question burdens not only the queer community, but all of us.

Living the Dream

Music & Lyrics: Anika Johnson & Barbara Johnston

Book: Nick Green

Director: Mitchell Cushman

Music Director: Suzy Wilde

What do you do when you’re feeling alone? Every Tuesday, Clare throws a Zoom party. A contemporary look at relationships and loneliness in the Instagram era, Living the Dream is the story of a group of friends told entirely though commercial breaks during a viewing party of a reality TV dating show.