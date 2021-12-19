Caroline’s Christmas delicious tourtière recipe

× Expand Pat Skene Tourtière

This is Pat's Christmas family recipe for a classic French Canadian Tourtière which was adapted from a recipe she found in a Canadian Living magazine in 1991.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 pound lean ground pork

1 pound lean ground beef

3 onions chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 cup finely chopped celery

3⁄4 tsp. salt

1⁄2 tsp. each of cinnamon, pepper & summer savoury

1 1⁄2 cups beef stock

Sherry optional

1⁄2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

Pastry for large deep-dish double-crust pie

1 egg beaten

1 tsp. water

Directions:

1. In a large skillet, heat oil over med-high heat; cook meat breaking up with a wooden spoon, for 7- 10 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain off fat.

2. Stir in stock, onions, garlic, mushrooms, celery, salt, cinnamon, pepper, savoury; bring to boil. During cooking, add a splash of sherry if desired.

3. Reduce heat to med-low and simmer, stirring occasionally for 35-45 minutes, until about 2 tbsp. liquid remains.

4. Stir in breadcrumbs and parsley. Taste and adjust seasonings. Cover and refrigerate until cold or up to 1 day.

5. Spoon filling into pie shell, pack tightly and smooth the top. Moisten the rim of pie shell with water. Cover with top pastry, pressing edges together to seal. Trim and flute edges.

6. Combine egg with water and brush over pastry. Cut steam vents in the top and bake @ 375 F for 40-45 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before cutting.

Notes

- The prep is easier if you put the onions, garlic, mushrooms and celery into a food-processor-thingy. It makes for a smoother filling if you don’t want chunks of vegetables in the mixture.

- This recipe makes one very large pie, so you will need a very big skillet. If you don’t have one, brown meat in a fry pan and transfer to a big pot/Dutch oven etc., to cook with the rest of the ingredients.

- If making multiple pies, the above step is important if you don’t want to find yourself in meat-pie-hell.

- You will always have more liquid left than noted in step 3 above, so just drain it out.

- You can wrap and freeze the unbaked pie for up to 2 months. Partially thaw for about 6 hours in the refrigerator and bake at 375 F for 1 1⁄4 hours. Protect edges with foil during the last 30 minutes.

Serve alone, with gravy or spicy chutney. Enjoy!

P.S. Leftover filling can also be used in Shepherd’s pie, Jamaican patties and pasta sauce.

