Experience Oakville’s Ce Soir Brasserie

Escargot Bone Marrow

The guest experience at Ce Soir Brasserie begins with the stunning entrance as guests pass through the doors of this century-old building. The modern French decor is a mixture of sophistication and bold elements that blend well with the existing brick. No less impressive are the marble-topped dining tables, and the 20 foot copper-finished bar.

The upper floor seats 90, held for special events, with additional accommodation for 18 in the wine cellar on the bottom floor - room in total for 150 guests.

Ce Soir Brasserie in Oakville Ce Soir Brasserie in Oakville

Its grand opening party of May 20 marked the fifth restaurant launch for Toronto-based Aiden Hospitality. Expanding to Oakville seemed to be not only a strategic choice for location between Niagara and Toronto but recognition by the group of how much residents of Oakville enjoyed dining out.

Coming off the success of the Beacon Social House, which opened only a year earlier in Downtown Oakville, Senior Operations Manager of Aiden Hospitality Group, Afron Miftari explained, “We wanted to offer something different and unique. Like something you’d find in New York City and L.A. - bigger than what you see in Toronto. We wanted to create an experience that you can’t get anywhere else in Ontario. Oakville’s a new market where we are able to do that.”

Ce Soir Brasserie Interior of Ce Soir Brasserie in Oakville

The group found the people in Oakville to be really supportive. “It was overwhelming how well received we were,” noted Miftari following the opening.

Miftari added, “We like Oakville a lot. During the pandemic, we loved spending time by the lakeshore. It's such a well-kept and beautiful community.

"I find that the town really cares about the people that live here. It's a nice change from Toronto, where it can get a little messy. Some garbage can be found on the streets – a notable contrast to Oakville.

"So the idea really appealed to us that we could open up a refined restaurant where we can give the people of Oakville something that they can really enjoy and be proud of themselves.

"It’s obvious when you look around that they take care of their homes and take care of their businesses. So why can’t they have a restaurant that takes care of them?”

Chef Kiru, with his 20 years of experience, has been with the company for five years and opened all of the group’s restaurants.

Ce Soir Brasserie Interior of Ce Soir Brasserie in Oakville

As intentional as the comfortable seating is, so is the contemporary offering of the restaurant’s French cuisine. Though classics like duck confit and French onion soup are on the menu at Ce Soir, also added are comfort foods like creole bouillabaisse and influences from other cuisines like burgers. The intent is to offer fine dining with a vibe that is void of pretentiousness.

As an operations manager, Miftari’s passion and culinary expertise, matched by his in-depth knowledge of beverages, was impressive. It was clear that he had a keen awareness of the talent required for long-term success.

Ce Soir Brasserie Seared Sea Scallops at Ce Soir Brasserie in Oakville

Flavour profiles developed were taken to the next level for their signature dishes like Ce Soir’s French onion soup with veal bones, their sea scallops with miso butter, king oyster mushrooms and sunchokes chips, bouillabaisse with seafood, and the star of the show - escargot made with bone marrow.

The group believes in curating an experience for their guests. An extensive back bar equipped with every available spirit imaginable to fulfill almost any cocktail imagined is managed by well-trained mixologists.

Ce Soir Brasserie Ce Soir Brasserie in Oakville boasts an extensive collection of wines and spirits

The signature cocktails are French-influenced. Beverage Manager Aleksander Pop-Icev takes mixology very seriously, stocking premier brands like Chartreuse made by French monks, Courvoisier, and Citadelle Gin.

Ce Soir’s Sommelier Nicholas Madella has a well of knowledge and walks the floor to share and answer any questions that the guests might have. He has helped the restaurant procure many interesting French wines, old wines, a reserve list, as well as a bin end list.

Ce Soir Brasserie Enjoy French inspired cocktails at Ce Soir Brasserie in Oakville

The hospitality group would like Ce Soir Brasserie to be known as a place that you will come to for a business dinner, a birthday or an anniversary, or to just come to share an appetizer and drink with friends. There is a lounge. On Friday and Saturday nights, a live DJ plays unique house music. They’re creating a social atmosphere where guests can stay until 2:00 a.m.

Miftari adds, “We don’t do white tablecloth service, but we will offer you excellent service. We’ll give you everything that you expect from a fine dining restaurant but also remember your name, we’ll introduce ourselves, and we’ll build a relationship with you. I believe in creating an experience for our guests to feel like they’re at home, but at a really nice home.”