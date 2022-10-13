Chai Pani brings Indian street food to Oakville

× Expand Chai Pani in Oakville Pav Bhaji at Chai Pani in Oakville

Foodies, Maulik Limbachiya, Gaurav Raizada and Vikash Bairoliya, share an ardent love of good food. They observed the rising south-Asian population in Oakville. In May 2021, the men partnered in business, opening My Roti Place/My Dosa Place in town, serving a great selection of Indian dishes.

Chai Pani Oakville Maulik Limbachiya, Gaurav Raizada, Vikash Bairoliya, owners of Chai Pani Oakville

The partners noticed many potential customers were often looking for quick bites – street food, with the closest access, only in Brampton and Mississauga. When a space became available in the plaza at Dundas Street and Third Line, not a handful of doors down from their new restaurant, the men locked it down, launching Chai Pani, the Indian Streetary in July.

Creating a rapidly growing online social media presence, which includes the innovative use of TikTok to market their new venture, in less than three months, Chai Pani has amassed more than 600 followers on Instagram and a remarkable 364 Google reviews with a 4.5-star rating.

This cozy dine-in or take-out streetary is the only location in Oakville offering street food. The decor is minimal. The glass frontage allows for a lot of natural light. Traditionally designed teapots adorn the entrance while enchanting Hindi music plays in the background – a setting conducive for a sip of chai tea, good eats and some great conversation.

Chai Pani in Oakville Tradition teapots at Chai Pani in Oakville

Most street food in India can be found on every corner. Vegetarian fare, paired with Masala chai tea, is commonly offered by hawkers on the streets.

There are puffed rice offerings, like the Bhel Puri or Jhal Muri. Yellow peas make the base for a hearty curry. Many of the items on the menu are potato based.

Using spices like garlic, coriander, cumin, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, red or green chili, and turmeric aids in transforming and elevating any potato recipe into a familiar dish.

I dipped a freshly baked roll into the fragrant red curry gravy of Pav Bhaji. The Paneer Tikka Burger had a deep-fried coated cottage cheese patty within; once surrounded by condiments, it tasted, to my surprise, like one made with meat. The Garlic Momos in schezwan sauce has a fantastic, zippy flavour.

Chai Pani in Oakville Garlic Momos at Chai Pani in Oakville

I left the Mumbai Vada Pav for the finish of my delightful dining experience. To simplify, it’s a potato ball within a roll. But one has to experience the combination of garlic chutney with mint and tamarind to fully understand why this bundle of deliciousness is one of Chai Pani’s signature items offered.

Chai Pani in Oakville Mumbai Vada Pav at Chai Pani in Oakville

Vikash and his partners, originally from different regions of India, have created their recipes of favourite street foods at Chai Pani that they remember from home, using imported spices and presenting an authentic fusion of flavours meant to transport their guests while enjoying a taste of India.