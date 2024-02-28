× Expand Michele Bogle Chicken Fricassee with Rice and Peas Recipe

Chicken Fricassee with Rice and Peas

Don’t be intimidated by this well-loved Jamaican staple. This recipe is a Caribbean breeze.

Chicken Fricassee is a French dish with history that dates back to the Middle Ages, typically consisting of a stewed chicken in a creamy base.

In the eighteen hundreds, the dish was introduced to the islands of the Caribbean, where it underwent an equally tasty transformation as the chicken was fried, then immersed in a jerk-like version of sauce.

In this recipe, I have simplified this dish by eliminating the initial frying of the chicken, and created a savory sauce that is equally enjoyable.

This is when I must apologize in advance for modifying a recipe so beloved and coveted, with versions passed down from generation to generation, in secret, of this delightful rice dish.

Replicating a symphony of well cooked rice that embodies a distinct earthiness, kissed by an exact balance of spiciness, is a difficult task. So, I decided that it was better to create my version of Rice and Peas, rather than to suggest that this is an authentic recipe.

This has become one of my family’s favourite meals. I hope that you too will enjoy it!

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 1 hr 40 min YIELDS: 6

Equipment

Large roasting pan, 9 inch by 9 inch lidded casserole dish, fork, heat resistant spatula, tongs, cutting board, paring knife, measuring cup, measuring spoons, aluminum foil, large mixing bowl

Ingredients

Chicken Fricassee -

4 kg chicken legs and/or thighs

½ cup low-sodium soy sauce

⅓ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp dried thyme

2 Tbsp ground black pepper

1 bulb garlic, peeled and each clove thinly sliced

3 shallots, thinly sliced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

½ cup water

Rice and Peas -

2 cups rice, uncooked

1 ½ cups red kidney beans, hydrated and drained

1 cup coconut milk

3 cups water

⅔ cup ketchup

2 Tbsp Tabasco sauce

1 stalk celery, thinly sliced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp dried thyme

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp seasoning salt

2 Tbsp butter

Instructions

Chicken Fricassee

Step 1

Move the oven racks to allow for the chicken dish to share the space with the rice dish. Preheat the oven to 375℉.

In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly combine all of the ingredients for the fricassee, with the exception of the chicken.

Step 2

Add in the chicken, using your hands to ensure maximum coverage.

Step 3

Pour the prepared chicken evenly into the roasting pan. Cover with aluminum foil and bake the chicken for 1 ½ hours, stirring occasionally. Remove the aluminum foil after 1 hour to allow the juices to reduce, creating a rich sauce. The chicken should fall off of the bone.

Rice and Peas

Step 1

Coat the inside of the casserole dish with butter.

Step 2

Add all of the rice and pea ingredients to the casserole dish. With a fork, gently combine the ingredients just until mixed.

Step 3

Cover the dish and bake for 1 hour, with a brief fluff of the rice mixture once after 40 minutes of cooking time has passed.

Allow the dish to finish cooking with the lid off. Give the finished dish one last fluff with the fork and let it rest until ready to serve. Adjust the cooking time if the rice is still wet.