Chilliwack headlines additional day for Kerrfest

Chilliwack will headline Thursday night, Sept. 8, an additional night that Kerrfest organizers announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Chilliwack released 12 albums over 15 years producing numerous Canadian and international hits, including “Lonesome Mary”, “Fly At Night”, & “California Girl” in the ’70s; and “My Girl (gone gone gone)”, “Whatcha Gonna Do” in the ’80s. All this work led to fifteen gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high-profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours.

Opening for Chilliwack is the PEI band Haywire. Their first album, 'Bad Boys' was certified gold, Platinum and went on to sell double platinum (200,000 plus), spawning three Canadian Top-40 hits.

Cooper Brothers and Eclectic Revival will round out the evening.

Kerrfest, the annual street festival that runs in early September each year, has announced their headlining musical acts and bands that will perform at the event for Kerrfest 2022, set for Thursday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 11.

Multiple musical acts will perform on the main stage each night of Kerrfest; Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights will feature a headliner act towards the end of the evening. All performances take place at Westwood Park.

General Admission tickets are required to attend and are available in advance here, priced at $10.00 per day. Tickets are required for Sunday's Kerrfest Kids but are free. Please note there is no box office at the event

Friday, September 9

Friday night, Sept. 9, will have an "East Coast Night" theme featuring the rock band The Trews. The band has shared stages and played with the Rolling Stones, Weezer and Bruce Springsteen.

Other acts for Friday night include Jimmy Rankin, The Irish Descendants and The Jimmy Flynn Music & Comedy Show. The full entertainment line-up is online here.

Saturday, September 10

Saturday night's headliner will be 54•40. As of 2021, the band enters their 40th year of performing and recording.

The full entertainment line-up for Saturday is online here. Other acts, beginning at 12:30 p.m., include:

Sunday, September 11

Sunday's entertainment is for the kids, with gates opening at 11:00 a.m. The Kerrfest Kids schedule features performances by PAW Patrol, Bob the Builder and Mystic Drumz.

You can read about all the details for Kerrfest 2022 on their website here.