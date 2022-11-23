× Expand Michele Bogle Chocolate-covered Baklava Recipe

The Civitan Farmers Market season at Dorval Crossing in Oakville is coming to an end on Saturday, November 26. Stop by to stock up on your favourite sauces, meat rubs, baked goods, perogies, freshly picked fruits and vegetables, and so much more! The market is open Saturday only, from 8 am to 1 pm.

Alderbrook Farm & Apiary Alderbrook Farm & Apiary Honey

Alderbrook Farm & Apiary not only offers fresh-from-the-farm produce but also packages its honey. This week’s recipe is in honour of that naturally sweet condiment, honey, with the flexibility to enhance a variety of recipes and beverages.

The nuts used in this recipe can be interchanged with others, like pistachios or hazelnuts. Baklava is so easy to make you’ll want to make it for guests again and again.

Chocolate-covered Baklava Recipe

Equipment

9-inch x 13-inch baking dish, blender, heat-resistant measuring cup, sharp knife, teaspoon, pastry brush, metal spatula, clean dish towel, wax paper, medium-sized saucepan, piping bag, small round tip (desired size)

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr 30 YIELDS 28 to 33

Ingredients

Baklava -

4 cups walnuts

2 tsp cinnamon

1 package phyllo, thawed

1 cup butter, melted

Syrup -

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 cup honey

½ inch x 1-inch strip of orange peel

½ inch x 1-inch strip of lemon peel

Chocolate drizzle -

¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tsp butter

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉. In a blender, pulse the walnuts and cinnamon for seconds to reduce the pieces to a crumble.

Step 2

Measure 28 sheets of phyllo to fit the baking dish, place on a piece of wax paper, and cover with a clean dish towel. Remove one unbuttered sheet at a time to keep them from drying out.

On another piece of wax paper, lay a sheet of phyllo down and apply butter with a pastry brush to one side. Place butter side up in the bottom of the baking dish. Repeat with seven more sheets, piling each one on the other.

Pour ⅓ of the walnut mixture evenly across the layers. Butter five more sheets, piling them atop one another. Apply ⅓ of the walnut mixture. Repeat. Butter the final eight pieces of phyllo, stacking each evenly on top.

Cut pieces before baking—Bake for 45 minutes.

Step 3

Add water, honey, sugar, cinnamon, and peels to a boil in a saucepan. Lower heat to medium-low and cook for five additional minutes. Remove peel.

Step 4

While the syrup is hot, carefully and evenly pour it over the baklava. Allow it to soak in and set for 4 hours at room temperature.

Step 5

When the baklava is ready, melt the chocolate and butter in a heat-resistant measuring cup—using a piping bag and small tip, pipe stripes. Enjoy!