Zucchini for dessert - Chocolate Zucchine Loaf recipe

Michele Bogle Chocolate Zucchini Loaf Recipe

This week’s recipe is rich, moist and outrageously divine. I dare you to find anyone who doesn’t like it. The only way you’ll escape death by chocolate when you taste this loaf is the healthful dose of zucchini camouflaged within. Treat yourself.

This summer squash is often part of a hearty spaghetti sauce or a platter of favoured grilled veggies. It’s jam-packed full of healthy nutrients like vitamin C, B6, iron, magnesium and calcium, even after baking.

The zucchini has a mild flavour, perfect for adding substance to a dish or dessert. In this recipe, it also adds additional moisture, giving this loaf a dense consistency that pairs well with the dark chocolate ganache on top.

A good variety of squashes is available right now at the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville. Both Roberts Farm and Alderbrook Farm & Apiary bring you fresh-from-the-farm produce every week to elevate the flavours of any dish. The market has an assortment of makers and creators to peruse – open on Saturdays, 8 am to 1 pm.

Chocolate Zucchini Loaf Recipe

Equipment

Loaf pan, spatula, heat-resistant measuring cup, parchment paper, stand mixer or hand mixer, paring knife, peeler, cutting board, grater, 2 medium bowls, long tray to set cooling rack on, cooling rack, plastic wrap, frosting spreader, cake lifter

PREPARING TIME 2 hrs YIELDS 12 to 14 pcs

Ingredients

Zucchini loaf

1 ¼ cups flour

⅔ cup black cocoa

1 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1 cup sugar

1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk

½ cup butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups zucchini, peeled, seeded and grated

⅔ cup dark chocolate chips

Chocolate ganache

⅔ heavy cream

2 cups dark chocolate chips

Directions

Step 1

Preheat your oven to 350℉. Prepare zucchini and set in a medium bowl until needed. Prepare the pan by lightly greasing it for parchment paper to cling snuggly to the sides—Press paper into corners to avoid indents in the baked loaf. Leave overhang for easy removal of baked loaf from the pan.

Step 2

Sift the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt into a medium bowl to eliminate lumps from the cocoa.

Step 3

In the mixer, beat the sugar and eggs until pale in colour. Beat in the butter and vanilla. Fold in the zucchini with the spatula. With the mixer, slowly add in the dry ingredients just until blended. Don’t overmix. Fold in the chocolate chips. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 50 minutes or until the cake tester comes out wet but without batter clinging to it. Cool. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and freeze while preparing the ganache.

Step 4

Add the cream and chocolate to a heat-resistant measuring cup, and heat in the microwave for 25 seconds, then stir. Heat again for 25 seconds and stir. Repeat in 15-second increments stirring in between, until the mixture is completely smooth.

Step 5

Set the cooling rack on the long tray. Set the loaf on the cooling rack. Pour the ganache evenly over the loaf, allowing the excess to run off into the tray. Collect any runoff for reuse. Use a frosting spreader to smooth the ganache around the loaf, and let set for 10 minutes. Remove from rack with cake lifter and place on serving dish. Enjoy!