Sheridan-trained filmmakers vie for second Oscar each

Sheridan College (top to bottom): Sheridan alumna Domee Shi and Sheridan-trained animator Chris Williams visiting Sheridan's Trafalgar Road Campus on separate occasions to speak with Animation students.

Sheridan alumna Domee Shi (Bachelor of Animation ’11) and Chris Williams, who studied at Sheridan, are in the race for a second Oscar each, with their films Turning Red and The Sea Beast getting nominated for the 95th Academy Awards held on March 12, in Los Angeles.

Both of the films have been nominated in the Animated Feature Film category. Shi is the co-writer and director of Turning Red – the first Pixar movie to be directed by a woman – and Williams is the co-writer and director of The Sea Beast. The duo are aiming to repeat their earlier success at the Oscars:

Shi took the golden statuette home in 2019 for her short film Bao, and Williams scored a win in 2015 for Big Hero 6. Williams was also nominated for an Oscar in 2009 for Bolt.

“We are incredibly proud of Domee and Chris. Their repeat nominations speak volumes about their calibre as visionary animators, storytellers, writers, and artists,” says Sheridan President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Janet Morrison.

“Domee and Chris are also exceptionally generous. They have both visited us over the past year to share their wisdom with hundreds of our current students, creating a virtuous circle of support and inspiration. Hearing from globally-renowned filmmakers helps prepare our students to be the best in the business."

The nominations, announced Tuesday from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, round out several other nominations for Shi and Williams this month.

They also received nominations for the 50th Annual Annie Awards. Turning Red earned seven nods at the Annies, with Shi being nominated in the Best Feature category, as well as for Best Direction – Feature and Best Writing – Feature. Shi has also been nominated for a BAFTA Award in the category of Animated Film. Williams has been nominated for an Annie in the Best Feature category for The Sea Beast. The film is also nominated in five other categories.

Numerous Sheridan graduates worked on all five of the films nominated in the best feature category at this year’s Oscars.

Sheridan has a long history of training award-winning animators and storytellers whose work has long been represented at the awards with seven wins and 14 nominations.