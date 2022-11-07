Christmas goes in-person again - bazaars, carol services & more

Photo by Mariana Rascão on Unsplash Christmas Christmas Tree

Oakville Churches are excited to once again be able to celebrate Christmas with joyful gatherings, special services, holiday marketplaces, and carol singing, bringing back the joyful traditions that had to be abandoned or conducted only virtually as they all joined in the sacrifices we all made to control the pandemic.

Oakville News is pleased to list some of the events planned at our local churches:

November 19th

Incarnation Christmas Market & Tea Room 9 - 2pm

Bring your friends and neighbours and shop for gifts at one of Oakville’s best loved Church Markets, featuring:

15 unique vendors including Pomegranate Letterpress + Design, Elizabeth’s Pantry, Megs Octopus Garden, Go-with-Flow Art Studios and Nancy Joyce Pottery • Silent Auction

Gift Basket Raffle • Treasures Table and our always popular, always sold-out delicious hand-crafted baked goods.

Invite a friend and enjoy a hearty lunch in our Tea Room.

1240 Old Abbey Lane, at Dorval

Hollyberry Fair

Church of the Epiphany,

Church of the Epiphany Hollyberry Fair

141 Bronte Road

9 am to 1pm

November 26th

Shop, Sip and Sing Christmas Bazaar

St. John's United Church

9:30-3:00 262 Randall St.

St. Luke's 5th Annual Christmas Bazaar

Applications are a click away on our website. www.stlukepalermo.ca

10 am - 3pm

St. Luke's Anglican Church and Community Centre

3114 Dundas St West, Oakville

November 27th

Advent I (Communion) 10:30 am (all welcome)

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St.

December 3rd

St. Joseph’s Christmas Marketplace

Incarnation Christmas Market

St. Joseph’s Ukrainian Catholic Church

300 River Oaks Blvd. E. (Trafalgar/River Oaks Blvd)

10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m

Treats and Treasures Event

Knox Presbyterian Church

89 Dunn Street, Oakville

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Talented vendors with their unique creations such as Bag Frenzy, jewelry, woodworking, Christmas décor Home baking

Santa's Workshop featuring a special time for young and experienced to have a quiet visit and have their picture taken with Santa in his Workshop. (There will be a small charge for this.)

Knox 'Koffee' Shop with scones and hot cider or coffee or tea

Knox 'Karolers' will be moving throughout event singing Christmas Carols

December 4th

Advent II, 10:30

St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St.

A Dramatic Reading of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, 7pm

Incarnation Christmas Carol

Incarnation Church 1240 Old Abbey Lane, at Dorval

Enjoy this holiday classic performed live by local celebrities and special guests (think CBC personalities!) with musical performances by Raise Her Voice Chamber Choir and the Incarnation Festival Choir directed by Dr. Charlene Pauls. Tickets are $25 each.

For more information visit our website. www.incarnationchurch.ca

December 10

Central Baptist Church Christmas Carol Service 7pm

This will be a service filled with beautiful and joyous Christmas music. We look forward to having our friends and neighbours join us for this wonderful celebration.

Central Baptist Church, 340 Rebecca Street, Oakville (at the corner of Morden Road and Rebecca Street)

December 11

Advent III, 10:30

St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St.

December 18

Advent IV, Chancel and Bell Choirs, 10:30

St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St.

St. John's United Church St. John' Christmas

December 21

Welcome to Winter, St. John's Memorial Garden, 6pm

Hot Chocolate and Festive Cookies

St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St

December 24

Central Baptist Church Christmas Eve Service 6pm

This service will be a combination of scripture readings, prayers and beautiful Christmas Carols. The tranquility of our sanctuary will envelope you with a sense of peace as we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Please plan to join us for this wonderful service.

Central Baptist Church, 340 Rebecca Street, Oakville (at the corner of Morden Road and Rebecca Street)

Christmas Eve Worship with Violinist Joelle Crigger 8pm

St. John's United Church, 262 Randall St.

If you would like to include an event in this article, please contact sales@oakvillenews.org