My Mum's Christmas fruit cake recipe

This is a medium-dark fruitcake that has rich flavour and doesn’t need much aging to mellow.

Combine candied fruit and raisins, add the brandy and let stand at least 2 hours, stirring once or twice. Prepare cake pan (10” round by 2-½” deep, or 8” square by 3-½” deep, or a 10” tube pan). Grease the pan, line with brown paper or parchment paper, and grease the paper. Add almonds and pecans/walnuts to the fruit and toss with ½ cup flour. Cream butter with granulated sugar. Add brown sugar and cream thoroughly. Beat in eggs one at a time. Beat in flavourings (vanilla and almond, not spices). Combine remaining flour, soda and spices well then blend in. Blend in strawberry jam. Mix in floured fruit thoroughly. Turn into prepared pan. Bake in 275 degrees F oven for about 3-½ hours or until cake is firm to touch, and skewer inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool 30 minutes before removing from pan. When cooled completely, wrap in foil or place in a cake tin and store at least a week before slicing.

This fruit cake can mellow 3 or 4 weeks or more before serving: unwrap periodically and brush with brandy. Can use cheesecloth as an underlayer and sprinkle brandy through it. Makes about a 6-lb cake.

Top with marzipan icing and this tooth-breaking little silver balls and you have the genuine British Christmas Fruitcake experience.

A slice before skiing, tobogganing or skating on the weekend, and it can last the whole winter!