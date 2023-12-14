My Mum's Christmas fruit cake recipe
My Mum's fruitcake recipe
4 h 30 min
1 h
3 h 30 min
8 ×
4 cups mixed candied fruit
2 cups seedless sultana raisins
2 cups golden raisins
½ cup brandy
1 cup blanched almonds
1 cup pecans or walnuts (coarsely chopped)
2 cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup grandulated sugar
½ cup unsalted butter
1 cup brown sugar (packed)
5 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp almond extract
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp allspice
½ tsp mace
½ cup strawberry jam
Chris Stoate
This is a medium-dark fruitcake that has rich flavour and doesn’t need much aging to mellow.
- Combine candied fruit and raisins, add the brandy and let stand at least 2 hours, stirring once or twice.
- Prepare cake pan (10” round by 2-½” deep, or 8” square by 3-½” deep, or a 10” tube pan). Grease the pan, line with brown paper or parchment paper, and grease the paper.
- Add almonds and pecans/walnuts to the fruit and toss with ½ cup flour.
- Cream butter with granulated sugar. Add brown sugar and cream thoroughly. Beat in eggs one at a time. Beat in flavourings (vanilla and almond, not spices).
- Combine remaining flour, soda and spices well then blend in. Blend in strawberry jam. Mix in floured fruit thoroughly.
- Turn into prepared pan.
- Bake in 275 degrees F oven for about 3-½ hours or until cake is firm to touch, and skewer inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool 30 minutes before removing from pan.
- When cooled completely, wrap in foil or place in a cake tin and store at least a week before slicing.
This fruit cake can mellow 3 or 4 weeks or more before serving: unwrap periodically and brush with brandy. Can use cheesecloth as an underlayer and sprinkle brandy through it. Makes about a 6-lb cake.
Top with marzipan icing and this tooth-breaking little silver balls and you have the genuine British Christmas Fruitcake experience.
A slice before skiing, tobogganing or skating on the weekend, and it can last the whole winter!