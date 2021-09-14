Chuck Jackson headlines Radius Fundraiser

A Night In | A Night Out in support of Radius Child and Youth Services will feature Chuck Jackson the lead singer for Downchild at Moonshine Cafe in Kerr Village. John Marlatt, the owner of Oakville's preeminent live music venue hosts this Blues music event on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Chuck Jackson Band performs live at the Moonshine Café. For those attending, tickets include a scrumptious buffet dinner from Mississippi Queen Restaurant.

Three ticket options

VIP Seating – Only 40 tickets available – $100.00 VIP Seating includes Chuck Jackson LIVE inside Moonshine Café and dinner by Mississippi Queen Foods.

– Only 40 tickets available – $100.00 VIP Seating includes Chuck Jackson LIVE inside Moonshine Café and dinner by Mississippi Queen Foods. Patio Seating – Only 60 tickets available – $75.00 Enjoy Chuck Jackson in real-time on the big screen of the Moonshine Café outdoor patio and dinner by Mississippi Queen Foods.

– Only 60 tickets available – $75.00 Enjoy Chuck Jackson in real-time on the big screen of the Moonshine Café outdoor patio and dinner by Mississippi Queen Foods. Live Stream Only – $25.00 – Enjoy Chuck Jackson in the comfort of your own home.

For tickets, go to:

A Night In | A Night Out – An Evening With Chuck Jackson – Radius Child & Youth Services.

Whether you choose A Night In or A Night Out, you will enjoy a fabulous show and support an amazing charity.

About The Chuck Jackson Band:

Chuck Jackson is Downchild’s lead singer and harmonica player, the sort of openhearted, friendly guy who builds an instant rapport with audiences. He came to Downchild 31 years ago after a long career with several top Canadian bands, including Cameo Blues Band and The Labatt’s Double Blues, the official band of the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. An Award-Winning singer, who rates Big Joe Turner, Otis Redding and Junior Wells as major influences, Jackson is also an excellent songwriter. You can hear several of his songs on the many Downchild recordings. As a dynamic harmonica player, one special highlight of the band’s performances is a harp duet with Mr. Downchild, Donnie Walsh.

Chuck is also the Founder and Artistic Director of the award-winning Tim Hortons Southside Shuffle Blues and Jazz Festival. The Festival is celebrating its 23 rd anniversary in 2021 and has become a major event on the North American festival circuit. Now in his 31st year with Downchild and 51st year in the Canadian Music Industry, Chuck says, “Being able to play the music I love and entertain the wonderful people across Canada and around the world is certainly a dream come true and one I will continue to follow.”

About Radius Child and Youth Services:

Radius Child and Youth Services provides specialized mental health services for children, youth, and families affected by interpersonal abuse, neglect, and violence. Throughout the pandemic, Radius has continued to see a staggering increase in referrals for their specialized mental health services.