Community classroom online launches new content

The Oakville Community Foundation’s Community Classroom Online has reopened for 2022 and features new interactive videos for elementary and secondary students plus NEW live-streamed events. The goal is to ensure students continue to have access to local arts, culture, heritage and environmental programming free of charge during a time of remote learning.

The first live-streamed event available to both elementary and secondary students is Visions of Turtle Island taking place on January 12th at 1:00 pm. This Multimedia show includes live singing and highlights First Nation dancing in Powwow & Haudenosaunee styles, ending with the ever popular Hoop Dance. To receive the free stream link, bookings must be made directly by calling the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (details below).

Additional upcoming live-streams include two events with Susan Aglukark on February 9th and 10th as well as specialized video programming for Black History Month and Chinese New Year. New videos are provided by local community partners;

ArtHouse

Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton

Crash Rhythm

Art from the Heart

Elder Peter Schuler

Halton Environmental Network

Oakville Chamber Orchestra

Oakville Galleries

Oakvillegreen

Oakville Museum

Halton Region Chinese Canadian Association

Oakville Symphony

Community Classroom programming is delivered by Oakville and Halton based organizations, and in cooperation with both the Halton District and Halton Catholic school boards. Community Classroom Online has brought together more than a dozen community partners who have provided over fifty videos to supplement learning for students while exposing them to the work of these community organizations.

“Community Classroom is important to community well-being,” said Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement Frances Pace. “Community Classroom supports many organizations that have been negatively impacted by lockdowns and continues to be a platform that is accessible to everyone via videos and activities for students free of charge. Many thanks to the continued support of our donors and sponsors.”

Beginning in 2018, Community Classroom was developed to tackle the issue of “No Child Left Behind” in Oakville, addressing the unequal access to community programs that exist for local families. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Classroom was delivered in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 4 and off-site in the community in Grade 5 through Grade 8.

In April of 2020, The Foundation pivoted to online for local classrooms to continue learning through recorded videos and activities. Through online programming, Community Classroom Online has the ability to reach more students than ever before.

The Foundation’s goal is to ensure this program is always available as a valued, and important element of community well-being. The Foundation has set up a Fund to ensure that the 20,000+ students in publicly funded elementary schools will always have access to this important program. If you are interested in supporting Community Classroom you can donate through www.theocf.org.

Community Classroom Online can be accessed at https://www.theocf.org/initiative/community-classroom-online/.

To receive your link to the January 12th performance of Visions of Turtle Island, call the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts box office at 905-815-2021 between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm or send an email to [email protected]