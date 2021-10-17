After searching and researching for the right location to set up their restaurant, Alka Dhir and Vanusa Moore landed on a perfect spot nestled in the middle of Oakville’s Kerr Village. This location screamed community and connection in its surroundings, which was right on brand for their shared vision.

"We wanted Community Restaurant to feel like a nice place to visit; a full-service dining experience for a dinner date, family time, or a girl’s night out," adds Dhir.

A vegetarian since youth, Alka Dhir remembers making the change to a vegan lifestyle several years ago. Unable to find a restaurant that offered the right ambience, a community feel and the selection of foods she was looking for, Dhir turned to her longtime friend Vanusa Moore to partner with her in creating the Community Restaurant.

The idea was to design an atmosphere that was welcoming and a setting favourable for building connections over a meal or dessert, something that would be a go-to place for groups of people. The partners didn’t want it to be called a vegan restaurant, but rather a place to eat that offers food for everyone.

"I have an Indian background, and Vanusa is Brazilian. We are female entrepreneurs of colour, trying to make it in an industry that is difficult to get off the ground," remarks Dhir. "We opened a full year before COVID hit. Grateful for our success, but not without the support of the community. We opened seven days a week during the height of the pandemic and still remain open to meet demand."

"This past year and a half has been hard for so many, and we are trying to do our part to help others here as much as we are able. We have 25 people on staff. Even when we didn’t have the hours of work for our staff, we gave them free meals, if they needed it. We didn’t let anyone go; in fact, we are hiring right now."

Dhir continues, "It’s important to us to introduce beautiful foods that would appeal to anyone. Some foods that you look at you might not know are vegan. We don’t like to use the vegan word because we want to be inclusive. Yes, some Indian and Spanish flavours have been represented in the menu as well. Though vegan, our menu selection is extensive in an effort to provide as many mainstream dishes as possible, like burgers and pizzas. 60% of our guests, who visit, are not vegan."

The execution of vegan food by Head Chef David Howie provides a sensory appeal that is inviting and flavourful. Although ingredients for vegan recipes can be costly, the dishes at Community Restaurant are moderately priced. The restaurant offers custom cakes from $50-$95, a beautiful weekend brunch for $18-$21, appetizers ranging from $6-$16, and main dishes at $19-$26, including their vegan sushi bowl.

The Food

- The Caesar Salad has a light cashew dressing over a bed of romaine with sweet & tangy coated crispy tofu croutons adding depth to this dish; topped with a generous sprinkle of almond parmesan.

- Hearts of palm and chickpeas combined with zesty sauces make an excellent substitute for crab and bread crumbs. Chef Howie has created a mouthful of joy with the Crab Cakes at Community Restaurant, so it’s not surprising that they are a signature appetizer.

- Spicy Buffalo Cauli Wings are a hit for any group. They’re a must-have for lunch or dinner.

× Expand Michele Bogle Savoury pasta

- A savoury pasta dish choice is Sausage & Peppers, brimming with seasoned Beyond Meat, sauteed peppers and finely made rotini; blended together in a hearty herbed tomato sauce. This dish is as delicious as it is visually appealing.

× Expand Michele Bogle Pulled BBQ Shiitake Mushroom Burger

The Pulled BBQ Shiitake Mushroom Burger is a taste sensation. The cabbage and mushrooms come together with the garlic aioli and bbq flavours that wow your palette, followed by a spicy kick from the jalapenos, then hugged between two freshly baked keto buns. Hand-cut fries are included.

× Expand Michele Bogle Truffle Fries with Mushroom Gravy

These Truffle Fries with Mushroom Gravy are a culinary experience that might be unparalleled by any other fries with gravy. The crisp finish is perfect on the truffle fries and not at all greasy. The luxurious flavour of the mushroom gravy is topped with a heavy dusting of almond parmesan. This side is a must-try.

Alka acknowledges that some of their success is due to their great relationship, support and mutual respect. Their roles are well defined. With previous marketing experience, she handles marketing which includes assuming the position of Front of House Manager. Their business relies a lot on organic growth; one of the reasons you’ll see her speak with most customers throughout every day, for feedback.

As a foodie, Alka also designs the menu. Her partner Vanusa is responsible for the business end: paperwork, scheduling, HR; experience she gleaned as a volunteer on the Board with the Brazilian Consulate. In her free time, Vanusa prepares the pastries as well as custom cakes for their clientele. Moor admits, lately, that there are fewer hours for baking. They are now looking for a new pastry chef.

The atmosphere in this quaint establishment is relaxed, with a freshly decorated feel, though it’s already three years old. Tables are arranged for intimate chats or larger gatherings.

"We talked about why we named our restaurant Community, but I haven’t yet explained the choice of mascot," as Alka points to the extremely large painting of an elephant on the wall behind me. "Our husbands are very supportive of what we are trying to achieve here. My husband painted this piece for us. The elephant represents our brand beautifully. They travel in packs, gather as a community and are considered kind beings."

"Elephants are very matriarchal in behaviour, so as heads of this business, this animal poetically represents both of us. They also happen to be the largest herbivores. So if they can thrive as vegans, why can’t we?" Dhir adds, leaving us with a thought to ponder.