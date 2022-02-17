Create Family Day memories this February 21

× Expand Town of Oakville

This year, Oakville prepares for a unique, fun, and integrated Family Day event. Monday, Feb. 21, will be packed with memorable family-friendly activities that can be enjoyed virtually and in person.

The town has partnered with the Oakville Gymnastics Club, Oakville Minor Lacrosse, Oakville Public Library, Oakville Skate, Oakville Soccer Club, Peter Gilgan Family YMCA, and other community groups to offer a variety of sports, pastimes, demonstrations and exhibitions that pique a broad range of interests.

Residents can also enjoy recreational skating at the refrigerated outdoor rink at Trafalgar Park Community Centre between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Skate, and helmet rentals (fees apply) will only be available at this location. Helmets are strongly recommended for all on-ice activities.

At Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre, enjoy performances by the High Rendition Jazz band or express yourself at the Family Day Fiesta. Families will learn fun Latin dance moves by Sabor Latino Dance Canada instructors Cesar and Audrey. Virtual offerings include live stream demonstrations by the Oakville Suzuki Association and Oakville Improv.

Splash 'N’ Boots will be performing live at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (OCPA) at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Get your tickets online through the Box Office for just $10 each to attend the show in person or sing along at home for free online. Get your complimentary live stream tickets through the OCPA website.

Enjoy a family tour or craft at the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate. The museum’s Freedom, Opportunity and Family: Oakville’s Black History Exhibit and “The Underground Railroad: Next stop Freedom!” multi-media presentation highlights the experiences and contributions of many who chose to call Oakville home. Oakville’s Black History exhibits are installed at Trafalgar Park and Glen Abbey community centres.

Some restrictions apply. All in-person activities are free and require pre-registration unless otherwise stated. Registration will open on Friday, Feb. 18. Spaces will be limited as all facilities have reduced capacity limits for in-person activities to allow proper social distancing. Please only sign up for programs you know you will attend to give everyone a chance to participate.

Access to facilities and programs may be impacted by evolving public health measures related to COVID-19. For more information, review the digital program guide or visit the Family Day page on oakville.ca.

“When we hosted our first Family Day event 14 years ago, we wanted residents to experience the benefits of getting active and creative together," commented Julie Mitchell, Director Recreation and Culture. "That intent is especially relevant today. Take time to safely celebrate with your family to create new Family Day memories.”