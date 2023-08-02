× Expand Michele Bogle Crème Brûlée Recipe

The name of this famous dish sounds like a fine bourgeois dessert that should only be consumed only by the wealthy, which is why it fell out of favour on menus across North America in the 70s. People found it difficult to pronounce when ordering their final course.

A clear translation of its name, burnt cream as given by the French, would suggest its origin to be clear, but the true origins of crème brûlée are not straightforward.

France, England, and Spain have all claimed it as their own. What can be agreed upon is how it is made. The simplicity of baking this uncomplicated, sweet and silky custard dish makes it a perfect selection as part of the quick and easy desserts in this month's recipe series.

What is known for sure is that the timeline for creating this custard stems as far back as the Middle Ages, a technique that spread rapidly throughout Europe.

Crème brûlée had become a well-known dish for centuries. The first known recipe for crème brûlée was printed in a 1691 cookbook called Le Cuisinier Royal et Bourgeois by Francois Massialot, rumoured to have been served in the Palace of Versailles.

It even made a notable appearance in the 19th century when they served at the White House during Thomas Jefferson's time in office. The interest in this dessert had a resurgence in magazines and cookbooks across the country in the 1950s and 60s by chefs like beloved Julia Child who included the recipe in her 1961 book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking.

Shortly after, the dish again fell out of favour until it became wildly popular when acclaimed Pastry Chef Dieter Schorner added it to the menu of NYC's famed restaurant Le Cirque in 1982.

Enjoy the snap of the caramel topping before digging into spoonfuls of the warm, creamy custard beneath. This dessert is the perfect size to finish a meal with.

Crème Brûlée Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 45 min CHILLING TIME: 2 to 3 hrs YIELDS: 4

Equipment

Medium saucepan, measuring cup, stirring spoon, small mixing bowl, whisk, four 6-ounce ramekins, baking dish, baking sheet

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla

⅛ tsp salt

5 egg yolks

½ cup sugar, plus 4 teaspoons for the topping

Instructions

Step 1

Heat oven to 325℉. Fill ¼ of the baking dish with water, and place the dish into the centre of the oven.

Step 2

In a saucepan, combine cream and salt over medium heat until hot. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Step 3

In a bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar together until light.

Step 4

Temper the egg mixture by whisking in ½ of a cup of the hot cream mixture. When fully incorporated, add the balance of the hot cream mixture until well blended.

Step 5

Pour the mixture evenly into four ramekins and carefully set the filled ramekins into the hot water in the baking dish. Test the level with one ramekin to ensure the water level reaches no higher than ⅔ up the sides of the ramekin. Remember, as each ramekin is added, the water level will rise.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until the centres are almost firm. Cool completely before refrigerating.

Step 6

Refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours.

Step 7

Set the oven to broil.

When ready to serve, place the ramekins on a baking sheet. Evenly sprinkle one teaspoon of sugar across the tops of each ramekin. Place the baking sheet in the oven on the middle rack and broil for 3 to 5 minutes or until a beautiful caramel colour is achieved. Keep a watchful eye on the dessert. It can burn quickly.

Serve immediately. Enjoy!

We can’t keep Oakville News free for those who can’t afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation