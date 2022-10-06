Welcome Oakville’s new creperie, Crepe Delicious Café

× Expand Crepe Delicious Viva la Crepe at Crepe Delicious Cafe Oakville

Popular franchise Crepe Delicious has arrived in Downtown Oakville, and they have something sweet in store for you.

Window coverings have been up for weeks, making passersby curious about when they’ll have the opportunity to experience the new eatery. Crepe Delicious offers a menu for the customer on the go, conveniently located at the corner of Trafalgar Road and Church Street, close to the retail and service businesses.

The entire front of Crepe Delicious Café is glass, making the bright, clean, and minimalist decor appealing for those who would like to eat in on one of the handful of seats provided along the window to view the town-folk stroll by.

Erika Ortiz, franchise owner of Crepe Delicious Cafe Oakville

Franchise owner Erika Ortiz can whip together any sweet or savoury options on the menu. If you’re in a bigger hurry, you can order ahead.

Erika practiced medicine in Mexico, specializing in eating disorders not four months ago. Ortiz and her family wanted a better life and, like many others, did her research to discover the possibilities that the town of Oakville could offer.

As Erika’s licence to practice was not transferable in Canada, she looked for a food industry franchise with delicious, nutritious options. Crepe Delicious, founded in 2004, has been serving a unique menu of sweet and savoury crêpes, made fresh-to-order with choices of healthy ingredients.

Some of the menu items include:

Viva la Crepe with Chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pesto sauce. 450 to 500 calories for $14.90

Try the breakfast crêpe, the Florentine. As a vegetarian selection, it has two eggs, baby leaf spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella and pesto sauce—335 to 405 calories for $12.95.

The Chicken Teriyaki at Crepe Delicious Cafe in Oakville

The Chicken Teriyaki Chicken breast with tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese, and teriyaki sauce is only 425 to 475 calories for $14.90.

For the avocado-lover, try the California Chicken Crepe Chicken breast that includes lettuce, tomatoes, corn, avocado, and ranch dressing. 460 to 510 calories for $16.10

The California Chicken crepe at Crepe Delicious Cafe in Oakville

Erika can create a tasty sweet crêpe for the dessert-lover, like the Tuttie Fruittie Crepe filled with Nutella, freshly sliced banana, and strawberries. 340 to 390 calories for $13.75

The café also offers an extensive selection of hand-made gelato flavours.

The Tuttie Fruittie crepe at Crepe Delicious Cafe in Oakville

Erika opened quietly without fanfare. Her social media platforms are not yet set up. The menu is not the same for every location. Use this Crepe Delicious Café link for options, hours and contact info for the short term.

As a new business and newcomer to Oakville, please welcome Erika Ortiz and her family. Stop by Crepe Delicious Café in Downtown Oakville. Bring your friends and say “hi.”