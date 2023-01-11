Cross-Canada tour - Explore Islam comes to Oakville

× Expand Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

This weekend, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association will be passing by Oakville as part of their recently launched Cross-Canada tour titled Explore Islam. Highlights of this campaign include visiting over 1,000 cities, remote towns and villages to provide platforms where residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about Islam directly from Muslims.

Through this interactive tour, Muslim youth will participate in a two-way dialogue to experience the cultures, viewpoints and perspectives of Canadians from all walks of life. On Jan. 14, EXPLORE ISLAM will take place at the Glen Abbey Community Centre. They hope that dozens of local residents will attend.

"As Canada's largest Muslim youth group, we aim to showcase the true and peaceful teachings of Islam," said Mr. Tahir Ahmed, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association. “Through this national campaign, we want to provide Canadians an opportunity to meet with Muslims and explore the true teachings of Islam.”

"The objective of the Explore Islam campaign by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is to meet with Oakville residents to have a two-way dialogue, share viewpoints and give Oakville residents an opportunity to learn about the true peaceful teachings of Islam," says Jawad Rehan, Regional Outreach Coordinator when broached on the upcoming event in Oakville.

"Oakville residents are encouraged to attend the Open House to meet with Muslims and ask questions to learn more about the faith."

Those interested in attending the event can sign up at ExploreIslam.ca.

Event Details:

EXPLORE ISLAM EXHIBITION

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Venue: Oakville Public Library - Glen Abbey Branch

Address: 1415 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6M 3G2