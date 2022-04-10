Cuba’s Restaurant in Oakville serves it up authentic

Connie Pardo Dunier and Connie Pardo

Always a great time at Cuba’s! The catch phrase that sums up your experience at Cuba’s Restaurant in Bronte Village, Oakville.

Dunier Pardo was a chef for many years in Cayo Coco, a tropical island in Cuba known for its beautiful white-sand beaches. In March of 2000, Pardo relocated to Canada to marry his first wife, a resident of Oakville, Ontario.

Though culinary school is an intensive program of five years long in Cuba, unlike the customary 1-2 years in Canada, Pardo found upon arrival that his credentials weren’t compatible. Unwilling to give up his passion, he finally found work in the kitchen at Milestones where he’d stay for eight years.

Pardo had always dreamed of opening his own restaurant and when the opportunity presented itself, his dream became a reality.

In 2013, Dunier with the unwavering support of his now-wife, Connie, opened a cozy little spot that looks and feels like you’ve stepped into the Caribbean but is no further than Lakeshore Road West & Bronte Road.

Connie Pardo Cuba's Restaurant

Being well known in the Cuban/Latin community, coupled with the authentic food served, Dunier captured the attention of CBC’s Metro Morning for a feature about the couple and their restaurant in 2019.

In 2021, Dunier then entered a televised cooking competition Fave Chef; leadership partner with Feeding America, concluding the semi-finals in a very respectable 3rd place.

Guests don’t just come out for authentic food and Cuba’s signature mojito. The restaurant delivers live entertainment every Friday and Saturday from the enormously entertaining Alexis Martinez, a regular since 2016, who also just won Male Singer of the Year 2021 at the Latin Awards Canada. He’ll sing; he’ll dance and entertain you with a fully interactive show each weekend.

You’ll soon find yourself dancing salsa, good or bad.

Entertainment is also supplied by talent from the Lula Lounge. The atmosphere is intimate and exciting!

Connie Pardo Cuba's live entertainment

Recently the Pardo’s received the crushing news that the plaza that they’re tucked into has been sold and will be taken down for condos, as early as September.

Now faced with the daunting task of finding a new space, the Pardo’s have discovered that the tight schedule of relocating has been made more challenging with little to no location choices available and for commercial prices per square foot to have almost doubled recently, making it cost-prohibitive to expand as they had hoped to.

Confident that the right opportunity will again present itself, the Pardo’s carry on with business as usual.

Imported spices from Cuba, like sour oranges used as a key ingredient in pork dishes are just some of the ways that Dunier makes the food taste authentic. If you’ve never had Cuban food, the flavours are a special experience. The ingredients marry together perfectly without a lot of heat.

The portions are generous and for $18 to $49 they offer a great selection of entrées, though there are additional options like the $125 bottle of Legendario Cuban Rum available as well.

We enjoyed a pasta dish filled with an abundant assortment of seafood, draped in garlic sauce as well as their featured delicious Ropa Vieja plate; shredded beef, with ripe plantains, rice and beans.

Connie Pardo Ropa Vieja at Cuba's

Added to the menu this spring:

Salad - mango and avocado

Cuba’s Burger - roast pork, ham, and cheese with mustard and pickles, topped with an egg

The Medianoche (Cuban Midnight Sandwich) - roast pork, ham, cheese, mustard and pickles on a long Cuban toasted roll, with plantain chips. The in the middle of the night sandwich is a Cuban specialty made popular by the after hours crowd. Many choose this sandwich believing that the fat from the pork will soak up some of the alcohol consumed earlier in the evening.

The patio at the front and back of the restaurant will be licensed this summer.

The Pardo’s also provide catering services: for film, as a personal chef, and at venues or events like concerts.

For menu options, hours of business and location go to - Cuba’s Restaurant Cuba’s Restaurant is located at 2444 Lakeshore Road West, and for reservations or additional information call 905-973-4709.