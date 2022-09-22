Culture Days returns to Oakville

Tanaphong Toochinda on Unsplash

Get ready to celebrate arts, culture, and creativity! Culture Days is returning to Oakville and across Canada from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16 with three weeks of unique in-person and virtual opportunities that explore creativity, community and connection.

The Town of Oakville and local artists, creators, and community members are excited to offer free programs and activities across Oakville. Oakville Museum, Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (OCPA), Queen Elizabeth Community and Cultural Centre (QECCC), and Oakville Galleries are among the designated event hubs offering a variety of activities throughout the festival.

For a complete list of free programs and events, visit the town's Culture Days page or search "Oakville" on the Culture Days website. To take part in additional Culture Day events offered across Canada, please visit the Culture Days website.