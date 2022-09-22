Culture Days returns to Oakville

Tanaphong Toochinda on Unsplash
Get ready to celebrate arts, culture, and creativity! Culture Days is returning to Oakville and across Canada from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16 with three weeks of unique in-person and virtual opportunities that explore creativity, community and connection.
The Town of Oakville and local artists, creators, and community members are excited to offer free programs and activities across Oakville. Oakville Museum, Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (OCPA), Queen Elizabeth Community and Cultural Centre (QECCC), and Oakville Galleries are among the designated event hubs offering a variety of activities throughout the festival.
- Watch Indigenous films on the grounds of Oakville Museum on Friday, Sept. 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The night, presented in association with Indigenous community leaders, Oakville Public Library (OPL) and other community partners, will feature the Honour to Senator Murray Sinclair and Hi-Ho Mistahey! Before the movie, there will be a craft activity in the Coach House, while OPL will be sharing book recommendations based on the movie's themes.
- Join Christine Friday as she explores her Anishinaabek roots, first with the film Path Without End, a 10-minute documentary dance film as we witness the Friday family taking back their power from Shingwauk residential school and speaking their truth on their traditional tribal family hunting territory on Sept. 30 at 8:00 p.m. at the OCPA. For free tickets to the in-person or live stream event, visit oakvillecentre.ca.
- Visit the first orange crosswalk in Oakville at Thomas and Church streets, painted orange in honour of children of the residential school system. The intersection also features a utility cabinet cover in a Moccasin Identifier Project design of four moccasins representative of the four linguistic groups in Ontario and a permanent interpretive sign.
- Enjoy a walk along the Moccasin Trails and explore the history of the lands from an Indigenous perspective. Follow the Moccasin Trails signs along Bronte Creek Heritage Trail beginning at Rebecca Street and Mississaga Street and along Sixteen Mile Creek Inner Valley to Dundas Street West at Lions Valley.
- Visit Tannery Park and explore the First Nations history wall and Moccasin Identifier, which was built to promote public awareness of the significant cultural, and historic sites and the ancestral presence of First Nations, Métis and Indigenous communities.
- Join artist Jessica Carrasco in Acrylic Workshop on Oct. 1 between noon and 3:00 p.m. at QECCC.
- Take a daytime tour of Oakville Galleries' Fall exhibition Sascha Braunig: Lay Figure, led by Associate Curator & Registrar Theresa Wang, at 10:30 a.m. Register now.
- Explore the Print Expo & Fair at Howard Iron Works Printing Museum on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Drop in and learn simple knitting stitches at Oakville Museum Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
- Check out Music Is All Around Us: Homemade Instruments with Bandology on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
- Take part in Oakville Improv Online Open Class on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- Join Artist Emily Coe virtually to make a variety of fun projects, including Fire Breathing Dragon, Sun Catcher, Pirate and Mermaid Clothes Pin Dolls
- Visit the temporary public art project "Coxnections." This exhibition showcases temporary public artworks on main windows at recreation facilities in each ward to build community spirit and reflect on the idea of reconnecting.
For a complete list of free programs and events, visit the town's Culture Days page or search "Oakville" on the Culture Days website. To take part in additional Culture Day events offered across Canada, please visit the Culture Days website.