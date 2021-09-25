Get creative with the Town of Oakville! Culture Days returns to Oakville from September 24 to October 24 with a full month of unique in-person and virtual opportunities that explore arts and culture.

This year’s theme is RE:IMAGINE and is part of nation-wide Culture Days festivities encouraging Canadians to participate in and be inspired by, arts and culture.

The Town of Oakville is excited to offer the following is a list of programs and activities residents can take part in. Please pre-book in advance.

Enjoy a performance at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (OCPA) by two-spirit singer Shawnee Kish, winner of CBC’s 2020 Searchlight talent competition. For tickets to the in-person event or the live stream event, visit oakvillecentre.ca.

Watch Indigenous films, presented in association with Indigenous community leaders, OPL and other community partners, and join in discussions about our shared responsibility to care for the Earth.

Screened outdoors from September 23 to October 3, the films honour Indigenous culture and the contributions of Indigenous people. Entry and activities begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information and for free tickets, visit oakvillecentre.ca.

Chris Stoate Tannery Park First Nations History One of a sequence of plaques commemorating the history of First Nations in the Oakville area installed by Town of Oakville at Tannery Park

Participate in a guided in-person tour of the Moccasin Trail at Lions Valley with Indigenous Education Advisor from the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) and co-founder of Grandmothers Voice Sherry Saevil, and Indigenous guide Stephen Paquette on Saturday, September 25. Spaces are limited to 12 people.

Reserve a spot in one of the weekend tours of the Old Post Office or the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate.

Sign up for all ages clay and adult ceramic workshops at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (QEPCCC) on Saturday afternoons.

Learn about rhythm and melody at Bandology’s percussion workshop. No prior music knowledge is necessary. Suitable for ages 6 and up.

Participate in one of the following workshops with a featured ConNextions artist at QEPCCC:

Join Artist Emily Coe virtually to make a variety of fun projects, including:

Public Health Guidelines

Residents are reminded to follow provincial regulations and public health guidelines when participating in activities in the community. Please keep a two-metre distance from others and wear a mask when physical distancing is a challenge.

In accordance with provincial regulations, if you are 12 years of age and older and attending an indoor in-person event at a town-owned facility such as the OCPA and QEPCCC, you must provide proof of full vaccination with an identification card (that has your full name and date of birth) beginning September 22, 2021.

More information about the Town of Oakville’s procedures related to proof of vaccination is available on town’s COVID-19 Information page.

Visit the town’s Culture Days page for further details about events taking place in Oakville. To take part in additional Culture Day events offered across Canada, please visit the Culture Days website.