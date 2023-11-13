Dean Brody answers Oakville News reader questions

× Expand Photo: Austin Chaffe

It's not often a global superstar comes to town, and audiences at the Oakville Centre are in for a special treat this week: country music star Dean Brody is coming this Monday to play the main stage of the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (OCPA).

Originally from British Columbia, Dean Brody is a proud Canadian who's music has gone on to acclaim and commercial success here at home, in the U.S. and around the world.

His awards including multiple Junos, Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs) and dozens more nominations.

Now, Brody is coming to Oakville playing theatres as part of his cross-Canada tour this fall. Normally seen in larger stadium shows, this new tour has him visiting mainly medium-sized theatres for a more intimate and personal performance.

But ahead of his visit, Brody sat with Oakville News for an exclusive interview talking about his new album Right Round Here, his upcoming show in town and much more.

We asked some of our Oakville News readers to let us know what questions they'd ask Dean Brody if given the chance, and now we've got those answers here.

Oakville News (ON): Are you excited to come to Oakville?

Dean Brody (DB): Yeah! I'm pretty sure this is my first time at the Oakville Centre - but it's cool coming here because I used to live in Waterdown for a year and a half.

ON: What has the response been like to Right Round Here since it came out?

DB: It’s been great. Overall, people seem really excited and we’re pulling out some of the new tunes and playing them in this tour.

Right Round Here is a little bit of home for me. It's quite a bit of me and my backstory where I grew up, and it starts with how I'm so proud to be Canadian. It really celebrates our country.

What follows below for the remainder of the interview are all Oakville News reader submitted questions:

ON: What have you learned over the last 15 years of producing music?

DB: I’ve learned a lot; I’ve learned to be authentic and to to be myself. It took a few years to be comfortable with who I really am, and over time my music became more relatable.

ON: Why is it important to you to be so specifically Canadian in your music?

DB: It’s cool people have picked up on that! I wasn’t aware of that, honestly. I’m specifically country on my upbringing, and the country life.

I mention Canadian place because that’s where my backyard is. Our identity is Canadian - people who live here in Canada identify as Canada. It means something to me, I guess that's why [it matters.]

ON: How has performing changed since post-COVID?

DB: I enjoy performing more! Not getting to see peoples faces for so long and share music with them - It really aged me. I've got an appreciation for this new chapter where we're all back again and able to share experiences together. I have more appreciation for my fans, and the job I have, and the times we share.

ON: Do you prefer big stadiums or small theatres? What’s the better energy for you?

DB: They’re definitely different energies. Arenas are more impersonal but a bigger show - it feels massive. Theatre venues are harder work because there’s more interaction on stage. It's more like a kitchen party, so there's an ability to connect with my fans. With a festival, it's just a big party.

ON: What is your personal favourite song?

DB: My favourite song to sing on stage is "Time". Because I feel like it's a song that can bring us together. Everyone can relate to it and it connects with folks.

ON: One reader is also a Great Big Sea fan, and after your collaborative song "Friday" was a huge hit, they want to know: what was it like performing with Great Big Sea and working with them?

DB: It was pretty cool! I look up to them so much. When I was growing up, I was fascinated by the music out of Atlantic Canada. To write a song that captured that lifestyle and that vibe was a challenge.

But then, having Great Big Sea work on it was a huge endorsement of what I tried to do. I love Alan Doyle as a musician, and the thing was really cool.

ON: What does it mean to you to hold the longest country residency at Toronto's Budweiser Stage? You've done a show there for six years, longer than any other country artist or act.

DB: It’s awesome! The first time i played Toronto was at a place called "Boots and Bourbon", and there was maybe 15 people. I thought going from there to the Bud stage would never be possible. Looking back, I’m really humbled and we look forward to that show every year.

ON: What’s been your greatest personal experience in your life?

DB: I think just being able to make a living doing music is a dream come true. It was my dream as a kid.

Looking back at the tough years and lean years, it means so much to be here now, and seeing that the dream became a reality.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

Dean Brody is set to take the main stage of the Oakville Centre for Performing Arts on Monday, November 13. Limited tickets for the event are available online here.

Editor's Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and length.