Debwewin: Truth of the Land takes stage at the Oakville Centre

A special concert called Debwewin: Truth of the Land, will take the stage at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts tonight, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Truth of the Land is a concert featuring the work both indigenous and non-indigenous music artists on a show focused on the themes of the "truth and reconciliation process of healing relationships." The show will be hosted by Oakville's Debwewin (Oakville): The Oakville Truth Project, which began in early 2021.

Audiences are, according to a description of the program, "invited to watch Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) Gimaa Stacey Laforme and special guests perform in remembrance of the Indigenous children who never returned home to their families from residential schools across Canada."

Featured artists in tonight's program include, among others:

Seven time Juno Winner Susan Aglukark

The Manitou Mkwa Singers

Kevin Hearn (from the Barenaked Ladies)

Josh Finlayson from Gord Downie’s Secret Path band

(Looking for a preview? Read Oakville News' extended interview with Susan Aglukark here.)

The show begins at 7 p.m. and has two ways to attend: in-person tickets are available for a live show at the Oakville Centre (beginning at $35 each) or a free live-stream option is also available to watch the show from home.

Organizers want audiences to "come listen and learn about the connection, the wonder and the atrocities that are part of the truth of this land."

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) and the Oakville Community Foundation launched the new website for Debwewin (Oakville): The Oakville Truth Project back in February 2011, focused on the local truth and reconciliation process of healing relationships, sharing truths, listening to the knowledge that is being shared and doing our part to redress past harms.

The term "Debwewin" is one of the seven Anishnabek Grandfather Teachings and refers to "truth." This project raises questions about Oakville’s Truths and invites the community to become part of a truth and reconciliation journey towards mutually respectful relations between Indigenous and Non-Indigeous people.

More information about the show and both live and live stream tickets are available online here. You can also read about Debwewin online here.

Can't make it to the show? You can also make a donation here to the Oakville Community Foundations' Truth and Reconciliation fund.