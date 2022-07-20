× Expand Michele Bogle Deconstructed Lemon Blueberry Cake

As the popularity of warm weather grows, so does the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville. Open from 8 am to 1 pm on Saturdays only, much of the fresh produce sells out by mid-morning.

Guests of the market can expect to find individual vendors who specialize in herbs, homemade sauces, baked goods and much more. There you’ll also hear live music, and have available to you, farm-fresh produce from Roberts Farms and Alderbrook Farm & Apiary.

This week’s recipe is a deconstructed lemon blueberry cake made with fresh in-season blueberries from Alderbrook Farm & Apiary.

This beautiful summer dessert has the appearance of a parfait but the texture of a cake. It’s a deliciously lemony cake with blueberry whipped cream and purée that needs no frosting.

Deconstructed Lemon Blueberry Cake Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 45 minutes YIELDS: 4 to 6 (depending on glass size)

Equipment

Hand mixer, spatula, 1 small mixing bowl, 1 large mixing bowl, 1 medium-sized mixing bowl, measuring cup, small saucepan, sieve, piping bag and star tip, 2 - 6 inch cake pan, 6 favourite parfait glasses, circular cake cutter (sized to fit glasses used)

Ingredients

Cake

1 ¾ cups flour, plus 2 tbsp to coat blueberries

1 ⅔ cups sugar

1 ½ tsp baking soda

¾ cup butter, melted

3 eggs, room temperature

½ cup milk, room temperature

½ cup yogurt, room temperature

⅓ cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 tbsp lemon zest of 4 to 6 lemons

1 tbsp vanilla

1 ½ cups blueberries, fresh

Purée

4 cups blueberries

1 small lemon

4 tsp sugar

3 tsp cornstarch

Whipped Cream

2 cups heavy cream

3 tsp sugar

2 tbsp blueberry puree

Directions

Cake

Step 1

Coat blueberries with flour to keep them from sinking.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Prepare cake pans with butter and flour.

Step 3

Sift dry ingredients into a medium-sized mixing bowl and combine thoroughly.

Step 4

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter on high until pale in colour. Slowly add the wet ingredients to the butter.

Step 5

Add dry mixture to the wet mixture only until mixed. Do not overmix.

Step 6

Gently fold blueberries into the mixture. Pour batter evenly into both cake pans—Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cake tester comes out clean. Let cool.

Purée

Step 7

To a saucepan, add blueberries, sugar, lemon and cornstarch. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer on medium-low for 3 to 4 minutes. Strain through a sieve. Let cool.

Whipped Cream

Step 8

In a small mixing bowl, add cream and sugar. Beat on high speed for 1 to 2 minutes. Slowly add purée until fully incorporated and the mixture is stiff. Gently fold into a piping bag. Chill until ready to use.

Step 9

Cut the cake into 8 equal pieces with a circular cutter. Assemble dessert into glasses. Serve immediately.