Defining Moments to open OFFA's fall screening series

Oakville Festivals of Film & Art (OFFA) opens their next screening series this week with both in-person and digital screenings of the new comedy Defining Moments, starring Burt Reynolds in his final film appearance.

The event is a partnership between OFFA, Sheridan College and Film.Ca Cinemas, with two ways to watch the film:

An in-person screening at Film.Ca Cinemas on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Virtual screenings on demand, beginning Friday, Oct. 1 and available for rent until Oct. 5

Photo: OFFA

Defining Moments is written, directed and produced by Unionville's Stephen Wallis, who will be present on Wednesday's screening to both introduce the film and participate in a Q&A afterwards hosted by Oakville News' Tyler Collins.

The film "tells the story of several people at different stages of their lives and the often difficult decisions they make, highlighting those single memories that are so important to defining who we are." The cast includes Reynolds (who died shortly after filming wrapped) in addition to Sienna Guillory, Graham Greene and Tammy Blanchard.

Organizers say they are "are so excited to be able to offer you a live screening again," hosting their first in-person event in almost a year (when Making Monsters had a special Halloween event at the 5 Drive-In back in October 2020.)

There's also an Oakville connection to the movie: Cinematographer Russ De Jong is from Oakville and Matthew Hearn (also from the film) is a Sheridan Alumni. Both will join Wallis for the in-person Q&A.

Tickets for both the in-person show and digital screening are available with OFFA.