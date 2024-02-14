× Expand Michele Bogle Densely Rich Black Forest Cheesecake Recipe

Nothing says, "I love you" like chocolate!

Traditionally presented in a thoughtfully wrapped box. If you want to go that extra mile and create a dessert from scratch, the gesture will be well received.

There have long been but a few things offered that convey affection for another, with the exception of uttering that four-letter-word; like chocolate, most assuredly at the top of that list.

This richly dense, but provocatively smooth dark chocolate cheesecake, with a hint of coffee, is topped with a luxe dark chocolate ganache, freshly whipped cream, and vibrant cherries.

For that extra touch, why not substitute the whole cherries on a slice, with a generous spoonful of cherry compote? Its sweet and sour flavour will pack a punch while it livens your palate for the velvety chocolate finish from the cake.

Black Forest Cheesecake Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 2 hrs 20 min YIELDS: 4

Equipment

Standup or handheld mixer, large baking pan, aluminum foil, plastic wrap, (4) 4-inch removable bottom pans, spatula, large heat-resistant measuring cup, cooling rack, measuring spoons, piping bag, tip #

Ingredients

Crust -

¾ cup Oreo baking crumbs

3 Tbsp butter, melted

Chocolate Cheesecake -

⅛ cup coffee, hot

1 cup dark chocolate chips

½ cup black cocoa

3 pkg cream cheese, room temperature

⅛ tsp salt

½ cup sugar

⅛ cup sour cream

½ Tbsp vanilla

3 eggs, large, room temperature

3 Tbsp flour

2 cups cold cherry filling, optional

Ganache -

3 Tbsp dark chocolate chips

2 Tbsp heavy cream

Whipped Cream -

1 cup cold heavy cream

⅛ cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Instructions

Crust -

Step 1

In a large measuring cup, combine the oreo crumb with the butter.

Spoon equal portions of the crumb mix into the pans. Press the mix into the bottom of the pans firmly with fingertips.

Cheesecake -

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 325℉. Test the fit for all four cake pans in the large baking pan chosen.

Fill the large baking pan with 1-inch of water. Set the large baking pan on the middle rack of the oven to heat the water before setting the batter-filled cake pan in.

Step 2

In a large heat-resistant measuring cup, add the coffee and 1 cup of dark chocolate chips. Microwave for 20 seconds. Stir, then repeat at 15 second intervals until the chocolate is smooth, stirring between melting intervals. Set aside to cool.

Step 3

Cream the cream cheese in the mixer at medium speed for 1 minute.

Step 4

Add in ½ cup of sugar, sour cream, vanilla, cocoa, and salt to the cream cheese. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula, and mix for another 20 seconds.

Step 5

Incorporate 1 egg at a time into the mix, until fully combined.

Step 6

Reduce the mixing speed to low, and add the flour. Mix just until incorporated. Then add the melted chocolate mixture. Scrape down the sides with the spatula and mix for another 20 to 30 seconds until there are no visible streaks.

Step 7

Tear four sheets of aluminum foil, each large enough to cover a cake pan bottom and sides with extra to extend above the top rim.

Step 8

Pour the batter evenly into each of the cake pans. Each cake pan can be filled almost to the top.

Step 9

Place a filled cake pan on a piece of aluminum foil, and press the foil into the sides all the way around, leaving excess sticking up beyond the rim of the cake pan. Repeat for all four pans.

Step 10

Remove the baking pan with hot water from the oven. Carefully place all four cake pans, shielded with foil, into the water of the larger pan. Gently return the large baking pan to the middle rack of the oven.

Note: The heated water helps to minimize cracking of the cheesecake.

Bake for 20 minutes. Lower the heat to 300℉ and bake for another 30 to 40 minutes, until there is no jiggle in the centre of the cake pans.

Remove from the water when baked and allow to cool completely on a cooling rack for approximately 40 minutes.

Step 11

When cooled, cover each cake with plastic wrap and freeze for 1 hour.

Note: The ganache covering will hide any mild cracks in the surface of the cheesecake.

Ganache -

Step 1

In a heat-resistant measuring cup, melt the chocolate in the microwave for 20 seconds, stirring aggressively to smooth the chips.

Add in the cream and mix until fully blended.

Note: The ganache should be thick but pourable. Make adjustments with the chocolate or cream to achieve the right consistency, if needed.

Whipped Cream -

Step 1

In the mixer, add the cold cream, vanilla, and powdered sugar and mix the ingredients on low until the powdered sugar is wet, then increase the speed to high and beat the mixture for approximately 1 minute, until the stiff peaks form.

Step 2

Transfer the whipped cream to the prepared piping bag and refrigerate until needed.

Assembly -

Step 1

Remove and unwrap the cheesecakes from the freezer. Use a butter knife to carefully slide around the outer edge of each cheesecake before pressing the removable cake pan bottom upward to release the cake.

Step 2

Set each cake on a serving dish. Slice in half or serve whole. Spoon ganache evenly onto the top of each cake serving.

Top with fresh cherries, or spoon a generous amount of the ready-made chilled cherry compote over the top. Finish with piped blossoms of whipped cream. Enjoy!