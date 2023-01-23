BAFTA's and Annie's nominate Sheridan grads

Sheridan College top left, clockwise: Sheridan alumni Domee Shi, Chris Williams and Tahir Rana

Graduates from Sheridan’s renowned animation programs continue to receive recognition for their work, earning nominations at the 50th Annual Annie Awards, which recognize excellence in animation in the screen industries, as well as at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.

With seven Annie nominations in total, Pixar’s Turning Red, directed and co-written by Sheridan alumna Domee Shi (Bachelor of Animation, ’11), is one of the most nominated films of the year, with Shi receiving nods in the Best Feature category, as well as for Best Direction – Feature, and Best Writing – Feature. Shi has also been nominated for a BAFTA Award in the category of Animated Film.

Chris Williams, who also studied at Sheridan, has been nominated for an Annie in the Best Feature category for Netflix’s The Sea Beast. The film is also nominated in five other categories. Sheridan will also be represented at the Annies in the Best Indie Feature category with a film by alumnus Tahir Rana (Animation, ’04) titled Charlotte.

Alumni also worked on the production of Elinor Wonders Why, nominated for an Annie in the Best TV/Media – Preschool category, with Darin Bristow (Computer Animation '99) serving as Supervising Producer and Kevin Micallef (Animation '93) as Director.

“To see our graduates recognized with these nominations is a true honour. They are the industry’s highest accolade and reflect the high-quality education Sheridan’s animation programs are known for delivering,” says Theresa Scandiffio, Associate Dean of Animation and Game Design.

“We are so proud of our alumni’s accomplishments, and I know their work inspires our current animation students.”

Sheridan is a proud education partner of the Annie Awards, which will be presented during a ceremony hosted by the International Film Society (ASIFA – Hollywood) in Los Angeles, California, on February 25, 2023.

Our award-winning alumni from the Faculty of Animation, Arts and Design have a long history of success at the Annies and other top awards competitions, including the Oscars, Emmys, and the Canadian Screen Awards.