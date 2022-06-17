Good things are brewing in Downtown Oakville

Pilot Coffee Roasters Bruce Miller, CEO of PILOT Coffee Roasters

We spoke with Bruce Miller, CEO of PILOT Coffee Roasters and Oakville resident, to learn about his newly opened downtown cafe. Here’s what he had to say about the #1 coffee roaster in Canada’s most competitive specialty coffee market coming to Oakville, Ontario.

Q. Tell us a bit about PILOT Coffee Roasters

We are a specialty roaster and cafe with a passion for Direct Trade partnerships, coffee education and excellent customer service. We’ve been roasting and serving coffee for 13 years, and we just opened a specialty cafe in Downtown Oakville.

Q. Can you explain what "Direct Trade" is?

I’d love to! Direct Trade is a coffee sourcing method. It means that we work directly with farmers; we visit them regularly and pay a premium price for the coffee we roast. We are often asked how does "Direct Trade" compare to other sourcing methods used in the coffee industry.

The simple answer is that terms like "Fair Trade" and "Ethically Sourced" are all a part of our Direct Trade commitments, but it goes so much further.At its core, Direct Trade is about honouring the relationship between farmer and roaster. We’ve worked with some of our Direct Trade partners for a decade, so we can ensure the highest standards of quality and share their stories with our customers.

Q. What attracted you to Oakville as your next cafe destination?

I’m a proud Oakvillian, so I know just how vibrant and diverse this town is. People here are eager for experience and have a keen taste for specialty – whether it’s Oakville’s amazing restaurants, bars or clothing boutiques. Our cafes offer some of the world’s best coffees, and the open concept design builds connection between barista and customer. We share our passion for coffee on a daily basis, and I think it’s an experience that Oakville will appreciate. It just feels like a perfect match!

Q. What should we expect from the new PILOT Coffee Roasters in Oakville?

An all-around specialty cafe experience! From knowledgeable service to a wide range of single-origin coffees and signature blends, to industry-leading brewing equipment, and sophisticated design – our goal is to elevate your daily coffee ritual. All of our specialty coffees are roasted in Toronto, then shipped to our cafes within two days for optimal freshness and flavour.

PILOT Coffee Roasters is located at 251 Lakeshore Road East in Oakville and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and Saturday; 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Friday; and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more at pilotcoffeeroasters.com.